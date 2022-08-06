Read on www.bleachernation.com
The Hockey Writers
Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Yardbarker
NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams
The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
Defenseman 28th player to hold title in New York history. Jacob Trouba was named captain of the New York Rangers on Tuesday. He is the 28th player to be named captain in Rangers history. Mark Messier held the position twice, from 1991-97 and again from 2000-04. "It's a huge honor...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers boast 7 prospects at World Junior Championship
The World Junior Championship are set to begin today with the New York Rangers boasting 7 prospects in the tournament. Back in December, the tournament was cancelled due to a flare up of COVID-19. Edmonton will be hosting the event which runs through August 20th. Team USA won Gold in...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week. MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota. You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team. "We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said. He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community. "A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now...
Yardbarker
Looking Back at Oilers Legend Kevin Lowe’s Defining Moments
After spending four decades with the Edmonton Oilers, from the ice to the bench to the boardroom, Kevin Lowe retired last Tuesday (Aug. 2) from his role as Vice Chair and Alternate Governor of the club. Lowe’s retirement marks the end of an era that spanned virtually the Oilers’ entire...
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.
Defenseman Jacob Trouba named next Rangers captain
Back in May, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba generated headlines and controversy for a high hit he delivered to Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby that changed the first round playoff series the Rangers ultimately won in seven games. Trouba wasn't penalized or otherwise punished for that blow and...
NHL
NHL mascots skate with fans at American Dream
Gritty, Bernie the St. Bernard join 11 others at New Jersey event. Thirteen of hockey's most recognizable faces skated alongside fans at The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday. The New Jersey Devils' Devil, Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty and Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St. Bernard gathered...
Penguins add to scouting staff with the hires of Greg Pateryn, Chris Butler
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some additions to their scouting and development staff, with one name having played in the NHL just last season. Greg Pateryn will join the team as a professional scout, essentially announcing his retirement as a player after parts of nine seasons in the league. The team has also hired Chris Butler as a player development coach and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout.
Yardbarker
2022 World Juniors: 3 Blackhawks Prospects to Play for Team USA
Three Chicago Blackhawks prospects will play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, USA Hockey announced Sunday. Forwards Landon Slaggert and Dominic James and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser made Team USA’s roster. Frank Nazar was one of the final roster cuts. Goaltender Drew Commesso opted not to return to Team USA for the restart of the tournament.
NHL
Prospect Tournament and Red Wings Training Camp return to Traverse City
DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2022 Training Camp Golf Classic at the Traverse City Country Club.
The next New York Rangers captain, revealed
The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon. According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.
