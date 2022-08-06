ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Film ‘Darlings’ Threads A Difficult Needle: A Black Comedy About…Domestic Violence

By Proma Khosla
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fm42A_0h7UZVq600

Click here to read the full article.

Editor’s Note: This story contains some spoilers for Netflix ’s “Darlings.”

Netflix’s “Darlings” contains a hazard warning.

At the film’s end a title card says, “Warning: Violence against women is injurious to health.” It’s a lesson learned firsthand by Hamza (Vijay Varma) when his wife Badru ( Alia Bhatt ) holds him hostage in their own home after years of domestic abuse.

Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and written by Reen and Perveez Sheikh, “Darlings” arrives at a critical moment for South Asian audiences. In July, photographer Sania Khan was found dead in her Chicago apartment in what police ruled to be a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband after years of abuse. On the same day that “Darlings” screened at a Manhattan theater, domestic abuse victim Mandeep Kaur was found dead in what is now being investigated as a homicide.

Both cases have sparked conversations about domestic violence and stigma in South Asian communities — stigma against speaking out, getting divorced, and anything that can be viewed as shameful or defamatory to a society still largely run by men. Bhatt knows where she and “Darlings” stand in the conversation, and she’s ready for the film to make audiences think. The star and first-time producer spoke with IndieWire about this dark comedy film, its potential impact, and bringing Badru’s story to life.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

IndieWire: This is your first time producing. How did that come about and what was the experience like?

Alia Bhatt: It’s been a massive learning experience. How it came about was I reached a point where I was looking at scripts and films from a much larger lens — not just as an actor, [but] thinking about what kind of movies would I like to produce — basically put together content for the world beyond the content that I see myself part of. To set up my production house I needed to first [star in] a movie [and] I would need to produce that as well. Very casually, very naturally, “Darlings” came to me and it just felt like a very unique story to tell as a producer for the first time. I really like what it was trying to say. I really liked the fact that it was directed by a woman who was trying to make her film come together for quite a few years, so I was backing her content, giving someone new an opportunity.

As an actor, what drew you to it as a script?

I love how quickly it changes genre: Where [you’re] expecting a basic household story, and you think it’s going to be about something else, but then suddenly, you open up this Pandora’s box [of] different quirks in each and every character and how they’re trying to fix the situation but terribly failing, or how they’re trying to manage a stressful moment but it’s a comedy of errors. I like to balance of darkness with a lightness and a relief every now and then. I love movies with beautiful messages at the end of it.

I haven’t seen an Indian film in a long time that has that dark comedy tone. Was it difficult to bring that to life?

It wasn’t difficult. It was challenging because at no point did we want it to seem like we were taking a subject like domestic violence lightly or thinking of it in a comic manner. What’s light and what’s comic-related is just these characters and their world and the things that they’re doing and saying — so you have a certain light response to that. I love the set up and realness that they’re experiencing, but also a certain optimistic escapist world that they also have going on for themselves.

Balancing genres is fundamentally so Bollywood, to have romance and comedy and action and drama — but this feels different.

Why this movie is very different from a regular song-and-dance or regular happy story is because the structure has broken a little bit. It starts off super intense and then it becomes even more intense, and then suddenly it becomes really light and suddenly becomes intense again and suddenly becomes light again. That’s just the play of the dark comedy genre, which allows you to break the structure.

Did that come more from the script or from directing and actually putting it together?

It was all written. It was written and we just maybe enhanced it on set.

Do you have a favorite moment of where the comedy comes in to punch the drama?

I love the moment where they’re sitting after she’s tied him up and whacked him on the head with a frying pan, and mother and daughter are sitting and having a conversation about what to do next. It starts off by her asking for tea and she’s not happy with the fact that she has only green tea — just basic home things. She starts narrating this story about what their next plan should be and how they should proceed from thereon, and that story is so funny but it’s not really funny if you think about it. The mother is really suggesting that they take a suitcase and they cut him up. I love that scene as a balance of drama because it’s this post-traumatic incident, but it’s funny to us because of how bizarre and whacked out everything sounds.

That mother-daughter relationship is so wonderful and central to the film. How did you in Shefali Shah develop and land on that?

Something just clicked when we were on set, but most of it was in the writing. When I finished reading the script, I was like “‘Darlings’ is a mother-daughter story.” The backdrop is domestic violence, there’s a powerful message for women and for people who are maybe suffering from the same situation that the protagonist is, but at the end of it, you really are left with these two people and their beautiful relationship and the evolution of their relationship. Even the revelation at the end of the movie of the mother is so poignant, so layered.

Tell me more about the script and how it stood out from others you’ve read.

When I heard the narration [of the script] , I actually did not have the time to take on a new film. My dates were planned out for like two years, but I’m somebody who believes that you never know what comes your way and you never know what window opens up, and that’s exactly what happened. I heard the narration and I was like, “Oh my god, this is so unique and I have to do it.” The script was all there. The broad strokes were so unique that we really went into the depths and the details and enhanced it whilst we were locked up at home. That was a good time for us to go deep into working on the script, and we did that.

Even with your more commercial films, I feel like you choose very unique projects. What do you look for or tell your team to seek out?

It’s something that I have to do by myself and discover by myself and nobody else can get that for me. What I look for is is impactful, unique characters that allow me to be another person, [different] from myself and from the characters that I’ve played in the past. But the songs and the dance and the musical part of Hindi films is something that will never leave Hindi films and should never leave because that’s literally the reason why we have been such a global force: Because of the music and because of that nostalgia that you feel when you hear a song.

That is very important to me, but it’s not just for the heck of it now. It’s not like you just put in a song there because we need a song. There has to be a reason for it. But it’s a celebration of the movies that we make and I feel quite thrilled when films like that come my way. I love shooting songs. Whenever I don’t shoot a song for a long time, I really miss it.

And then after you shoot a song are you like, “Okay let’s take a break?”

No! It’s so rewarding.

You’ve shown such range as an actor, so what does the future look like for you?

I wanna do an out-and-out comedy. I’ve done a dark comedy which is like 60 percent dark 40 percent comedy I want to do like a 90 percent comedy 10 percent emotion sort of movie, just like an out-and-out laughter riot.

Obviously this film has its serious side, addressing domestic violence.

It’s extremely disturbing, shattering, unfortunate, necessary, all the words that come to your mind when you read stories like this. Millions of them happen even now in our country, and it just makes me really sad because it makes me feel like there’s an attitude that’s set in that this is something that happens in every marriage, “Oh, it happens with everybody.” But then it gets to [a] really, really disturbing point and why let it get to that? There’s also certain fear and taboo or stigma attached to people being alone, or people not being in a marriage or not being in relationship or not being divorced. That should not happen, not anymore.

It’s too much pressure; it’s a societal structure that has been created. If you’re in a happy union with somebody then of course celebrate it, have fun, live a great life — but if you’re not, then you’d rather be alone than in such a troubled dynamic. We need to keep having that conversation. Cinema is one of the best mediums to [state] a point and reach out to people, and touch a chord with them emotionally and mentally.

I think it’s so critical that Badru is middle class — there’s a line her mother has about not being on Twitter. How do you think that helps people access the film and understand it better?

They relate to it, right? If you say something and you’re making that distinction: Maybe I’m not on Twitter and Instagram, and I have a lot of real problems and real issues going on — we can’t be debating whether this is right or wrong on Twitter, on Instagram, I’m actually dealing with it. It’s not as easy for the people who are actually dealing with it because they don’t have the luxury to sit and talk about it on Twitter.

And at the same time, how do you think it can be viewed by people who are very much in that sphere, who are more upperclass or online?

They would possibly just enjoy that these are women who are maybe coming from a certain middle class or lower middle class background, but they’re taking matters into their own hands and really reaching a point of great discovery. It’s an interesting play of what’s right and wrong and black and white, and actually everybody’s really grey. But a lot of times, in the most educated homes and in the most fine, rich homes, you would be surprised at the level of regressive thinking and patriarchal handling of situations like this, where the reputation in society matters way more than what you’re actually going through. You may think that upper-middle class or super rich households will never have this issue, but you’d be surprised.

Badru is such an interesting character with so many shades, how would you describe her?

I think of Badru an eternal optimist. She’s someone who really believes that the worst people can change and that the best people are actually the best but they just don’t know it yet. She’s an eternal optimist. She thinks that a lot of changes [are] possible. But her optimism and her naiveness is actually the one thing that holds her back from doing super bad things and maybe makes her retain her goodness as a person.

I keep thinking about the red dress and the heels. What does that represent to her?

She’s just trying to be desirable to her husband because she wants to make a baby, so she goes out there and she gets this beautiful dress that she calls “frocks.” Again, she’s so sure that her solutions are the solutions and that it will definitely be worth it this time, and it’s definitely going to make a big difference this time. She’s always met with disappointment, and she still takes it in her stride. That’s quite heartbreaking.

The film does such a good job of capturing the cycle of abuse — the ups and downs and repetition. How is it to depict that, both to sit in it and not make the film repetitive?

The thing is, the repetitive nature is needed so that you can finally feel relief when there is a shift in the dynamic. The relief will only come if it feels a bit like, “Once again? Are you serious?” That is important, so in a sense it’s good that there is a certain exhaustion that sets in with the repetitive nature of her being stuck in a loop.

It’s interesting watching through the eyes of the parlor aunty downstairs.

She’s used as a device to cut away from the violence, and then she [becomes] a perspective. I love that moment where actually he’s the one at the receiving end of the torture and she still is assuming that it’s the woman. It’s subtle commentary on how you don’t expect it to be the other way around. I love how she [shows up] in the end, and even though she’s seen what happens she doesn’t say anything because she’s like, “I’ve got you. I know.”

I have to ask about Hamza, who the film never makes into a cartoon villain. He feels very real. How was it bringing that to life with Vijay?

That’s a total Vijay and Jasmeet dynamic. They worked at it really hard, they prepped how they would make the character not come across as a cliche drunken husband. They needed to make it natural and believable and real.

“Darlings” is now streaming on Netflix.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Donald Glover Defends ‘Atlanta’ Against Criticism It’s Only for White People: ‘Kind of Whack to Me’

Click here to read the full article. Much of the FX series “Atlanta” has been about exposing the performativity of white “woke” advocacy — but Donald Glover’s experimental show has not been immune to criticisms that it’s only for white people. During the ongoing summer Television Critics’ Association press tour, creator/star Glover defended the series against those very criticisms, saying that he does this “shit for the people.” “I do a lot of this shit for the people,” Glover said. “So if you’re sitting there being like, ‘Oh, this is misogynoir,’ I’m wondering why you think that and why you think I...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in “The Return of the Living Dead” and Mr. Walsh in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname “Clu” at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as “clu-clu birds.” Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of “Omnibus,”...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IndieWire

‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star

Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vijay Varma
Person
Alia Bhatt
Popculture

Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Black Comedy#Comedy Film#South Asian
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Disagrees With John Wayne On Best Movie Visual Style

American film producer and actor Clint Eastwood enjoyed huge success in the movie industry during his prime. Many would agree that his success is tied to his work ethic, ideologies, and signature style of movie production. Eastwood established himself as a producer and filmmaker that cherishes authenticity – i.e. he prefers acting scenes that appear genuine and movie dialogues that ring true. He commented about lightning in movies: “I like getting on a realistic plane with the light.” And one thing he believes conveys authenticity to movie lovers is shadowy contrast, hence his penchant for using it in his movies.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Poitras Opioid Epidemic Doc to Screen as NY Film Fest Centerpiece

Laura Poitras’ opioid epidemic documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is set to screen as the centerpiece movie at the 2022 NY Film Festival. The film from Participant weaves together two narratives: the life and career of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, which Goldin personally took on to hold them responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic. After her own struggle with addiction, Goldin put herself at the forefront of the battle against the Sacklers, both as an activist at art institutions that accepted money from the family and an advocate for the destigmatization of drug...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie

It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy