York County, PA

Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash

 3 days ago

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman.

Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.

State police in York County said a farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment and both vehicles overturned shortly after 11 a.m. on July 29 in Lower Chanceford Township.

The York County coroner’s office earlier said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta Stoltzfus and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi Rose Stoltzfus were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Fisher.

Authorities said all five victims had multiple traumatic injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental.

Police said many of the others in the trailer as the group headed to a recreational area were taken to hospitals by ambulance or helicopter. The York Daily Record reported that five children were taken to Hershey Medical Center, three in critical condition and one listed as serious. Authorities have not provided updates on their conditions.

wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County

York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

PA Home Health Aide, Man With Dementia Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A man and woman were found shot dead in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Chester County. First responders found a 65-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside his home on the 1000 block of Kaolin Road in Kennett Square around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Kennett Township Police Department.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
