On the Farm: Turner Co. man named Farmer of the Year

MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO