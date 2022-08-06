On the Farm: Turner Co. man named Farmer of the Year

Read on wgxa.tv
valdostatoday.com
Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award
MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes.
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Americus homicide victim identified
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation...
Albany Herald
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Houston County law enforcement, Georgia state troopers arrest 65 in weekend crime crackdown
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police, Houston County deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers say they made about 65 arrests and stops over the weekend in an effort to crack down on crime. According to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department Monday, law enforcement launched...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
WALB 10
1 killed in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened at the intersection of U.S 19 and Glendale Road. A car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to GSP. The...
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
