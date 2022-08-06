Wapakoneta’s Oen named to Saginaw Valley State Dean’s List

LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.

