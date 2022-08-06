Wapakoneta’s Oen named to Saginaw Valley State Dean’s List

Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Roundup: Elida’s Harmon claims medalist honors at boys tourney
HARROD — Elida’s Carson Harmon shot a 1-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors at Tuesday’s Colonial Golfers Club Tournament. Findlay won the team title with a 317 total with Delphos St. John’s (335), Kalida (338), Elida (339) and Ottoville (340) also finishing in the top five with 16 posting team totals.
Lima News
Auglaize County steer sells for state fair record $225K
COLUMBUS — Ten new records were set Sunday during the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions, with several of them featuring entries from this region. Tears flowed as Ryleigh Egbert, of Botkins, watched her Grand Champion Market Beef sell for $225,000. The steer was purchased by S&S Volvo, of Lima. The previous record was $140,000. She received $22,000 for showing the grand champion, which will be put into savings for her college education. The remainder of the money goes to the Ohio State Fair’s Youth Reserve Program.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football rankings: St. Edward, Springfield headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Ohio kicks off next week with 359 games scheduled Aug. 18-20. After going 15-1 and winning the Division I state championship last season, St. Edward (Lakewood) debuts at No. 1 in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25. The Eagles' state title was the third under...
Lima News
Lima City Schools helps supply students
The Lima City Schools held its annual back-to-school celebration Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Park. The event included free school supplies, toiletry items, food, games and other activities. The first day of school for Lima City Schools students is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
hometownstations.com
An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Seven new members of Beavercreek Athletics HOF
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the induction of seven athletes as its 2022 class. Doug Beck, Kylie Briem, Maria Cardow, David Geiger, Michael Hauschild, Jack Pohlmann, and Ryan Sedlar are the newest members and will be honored at a ceremony on Sept. 2, which will be held in the Beavercreek High School Auditorium.
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Lima News
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize United Way names executive director
WAPAKONETA — The United Way of Auglaize County board of directors has named Deb Zwez of Wapakoneta the new executive director of the organization. Zwez began to serve in her new role on Aug. 1. Zwez most recently served as publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News; she...
Urbana Citizen
Schipfer is 2022 fair queen
Danielle Schipfer of Mechanicsburg was chosen from 12 contestants to be the 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen. The contest is sponsored by Vernon Funeral Homes.
Lima News
Drainage Field Day rescheduled
LIMA — Due to recent rain, the Drainage Field Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Ohio State University Lima campus farm is rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16. Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America, or OLICA, will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue in an open-house-style format throughout the day until 3 p.m. at the field on the corner of Thayer and Reservoir roads.
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
Lima News
Public invited to a listening session, America at 250 (1776-2026)
LIMA — The public is invited to join Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, Londell Smith, and Todd Kleismit for a free listening session to prepare for the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Folsom Auditorium at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima.
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
Lima News
Arrive Alive Tour will be held at Allen County Fair
LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.
Lima News
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
Lima News
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
dayton.com
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts. “Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again,...
Lima News
Volunteers needed for Equestrian Therapy program
CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training Session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.etpfarm.org or contact Sommer at [email protected]
