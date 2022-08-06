ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Aidan Hutchinson's Michael Jackson moves shine in Episode 1

The long-awaited debut HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions hit our screens Tuesday night. And  it wouldn't be a surprise if some brick walls are no longer standing in after Lions fans ran through them. From Dan Campbell's desire to drag teams into the deep water and Aidan Hutchinson's journey to Jamaal Williams' impassioned speech and the experience (and brotherhood) of the coaching staff, fans got a chance to see the men in Honolulu blue and silver...
MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week. MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota. You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team. "We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said. He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community.  "A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now...
