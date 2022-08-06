Read on salinapost.com
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Early morning roll over crash injures three in Wichita
Wichita Police are investigating a crash that left one person with critical injuries. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on Kellogg near Seneca.
Suspect shot in north Wichita police standoff
A police standoff that started in north Wichita Sunday morning ended with a 39-year-old man being shot by law enforcement. According to Wichita Police Department Interim Chief Lem Moore, 911 received the initial
Two Fatalities, One other Injured in Saturday Accident Southeast of Moundridge
MCPHERSON COUNTY – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Moundridge Fire/Rescue and Moundridge EMS, responded to a traffic collision at 26th Ave and Arapaho Rd. During the investigation, it was determined that a Stinger bale stacker and Chevrolet pickup met...
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges
A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Man, 38, rushed to hospital after 5-hour standoff with SWAT in north Wichita on Sunday
The man was shot once by an officer, according to Wichita police chief Lem Moore.
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Police: Man stabbed by his son in east Wichita
A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck, by his son in east Wichita. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Deadly head-on crash near Eureka
More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. No details on the vehicles or...
Police: Burglars rob jewelry kiosks at Wichita's Towne East Square
A pair of robberies were reported from two separate jewelry kiosks at a Wichita mall. The Wichita Police Department, (WPD), was alerted at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
