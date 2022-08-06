ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KINGMAN, KS
Salina Post

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

McPherson man arrested on multiple charges

A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Accident#Macy
KWCH.com

Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Deadly head-on crash near Eureka

More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. No details on the vehicles or...
EUREKA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy