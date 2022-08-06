ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA offers additional assistance to five more Kentucky counties

By Alexandra Presta
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
Gov. Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved additional aid for five more counties in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians affected by the devastating floods in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties can now apply for Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike counties are also eligible for this aid, bringing the total number of counties with accessibility to benefits to 12.

Claims for Individual Assistance or DUA can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at 502-875-0442. The application deadline has been extended to Sept. 6.

"This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance," Beshear said. "While residents do not have to utilize in-person services, we are continuing to expand in-person services in affected counties to help claimants file for benefits."

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) began providing in-person assistance Friday for residents in Clay County at the Disaster Recovery Center, Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road in Oneida.

Additional in-person assistance will be available in Knott County beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Disaster Recovery Center in the Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831.

DUA claims in these counties can be dealt with between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

More locations are said to be added soon throughout the region.

The governor said the state is also working to provide "many different types of help in one place" by setting up Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) locations.

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

