AAW Championship Match, 1 Called Manders vs. Mat Fitchett Added To Impact Emergence

Ric Flair Says He's Very Happy With His Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair stepped into the ring one last time when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Flair, 73, was victorious in the bout, forcing Jarrett to submit with the figure four. During the bout, Flair hit his trademark chops, showed why he's dubbed the "dirtiest player in the game," and even bled.
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Vince McMahon Needed "Filtered" By WWE Creative Assistants
With Vince McMahon now effectively done with his duties in WWE, a much clearer picture of the creative scene is being painted. Fightful has heard from many within the creative process who said that many of the creative writer's assistants effectively needed to "filter" Vince themselves in ways. Specifically, we were told that the assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. We've also heard that the "minutes are heavily edited."
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon
Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling
William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
Viewership Drops Below Two Million For 8/5 WWE SmackDown, Still Tops Demo
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.983 million viewers on August 5. The number is down from 2.060 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 1.986 million viewers while the second hour came in at 1.980 million viewers.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned a list of producers for WWE Summerslam!. - Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair: (produced by TJ Wilson) - Logan Paul vs. Miz (produced by Shane Helms) - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (produced by Adam Pearce) - Mysterios vs. Judgment Day (produced by Jamie Noble) - Pat McAfee...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/8): Lucha Bros, Ruby Soho, Dark Order, More In Action
The August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/8) Lucha Bros vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington.
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
Jay White Misses NJPW Event Due To 'Heat Stroke-Like Symptoms'
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jay White missed the August 9 NJPW event and will miss the August 10 NJPW event due to "heat stroke-like symptoms." White was scheduled to compete in multi-man matches. He took a COVID test and tested negative. His next G1 bout is scheduled for August...
Taya Valkyrie Feels She's Adapted Well To The NWA, Is Excited To Add 'The Burke' To Belt Collection
Taya Valkyrie talks about the opportunity to add The Burke to her belt collection. Since being released by WWE, Taya Valkyrie has taken the wrestling world by storm, amassing a number of title wins, and cementing her status within the industry. Currently, Valkyrie holds gold in MLW, IMPACT, and AAA,...
WWE NXT 8/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bobby Lashley Details A Scenario That Could Reunite The Hurt Business
Bobby Lashley is always open to talking business. The Hurt Business was a faction that took over Monday Night Raw during the pandemic. Starting as the coming together of Bobby Lashley and MVP, eventually, the group was Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander and they held almost all of the gold on Monday Night Raw.
