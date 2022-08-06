Read on www.houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
SLEC Conducts Survey to Identify Organizational & Funding Priorities for the Region
The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) is undergoing a strategic planning process to better understand the impacts the pandemic and Hurricane Ida have had in the region, identify both short- and long-term needs, and develop aligning strategies that will support regional economic development and recovery. The effort will also include...
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
Bayou CCA Chapter to host Annual Banquet
The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana Bayou Chapter is pleased to announce it will host its Annual Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Guests will enjoy a night of live entertainment, refreshments, a silent and live auction, and raffle items. Each ticket includes a one-year CCA membership. Tickets to the event are $75 per person.
Corey Granier
Corey Matthew Granier, 68, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM. Born February 1, 1954 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Granier; sons, Torey Granier, Israel Granier (Robin); daughter, Ashley Fanguy, grandchildren, Claudia, Taylor, Tyla, Gabrielle, Emily, and Coraline; his mother, May Granier; siblings, Chris (Kathleen), Vernon (Claire), and Eldon (Laura), Opal (Jimmy) Landry, Nola Matherne, Carla (Bruce) Kraemer, and Donna (L.J.) Cortez.
