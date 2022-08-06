ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Trio charged with helping Alcorn County escapees

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are accused of helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County jail. Ana Ruiz, 29, of Corinth; Yira Sauceda, 25, of Rienzi; and Elias Jimenez, 21, of Corinth, all face felony aiding charges. Investigators arrested Ruiz and Sauceda on Friday, Aug. 5 in Alcorn...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Missing man's remains found, 3 arrested for murder

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal's remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal's July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.
HAMMOND, LA
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
CORINTH, MS
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS

