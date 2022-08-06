When police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Mississippi laundry, the suspected burglar hopes that officers would not be looking everywhere but up. Tupelo police officers eventually found the suspected burglar hiding in the ceiling when they arrived at the West Main Laundry at 691 West Main Street when they responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

TUPELO, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO