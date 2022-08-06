Read on www.ktbs.com
Related
wtva.com
Trio charged with helping Alcorn County escapees
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are accused of helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County jail. Ana Ruiz, 29, of Corinth; Yira Sauceda, 25, of Rienzi; and Elias Jimenez, 21, of Corinth, all face felony aiding charges. Investigators arrested Ruiz and Sauceda on Friday, Aug. 5 in Alcorn...
wtva.com
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
One man arrested, another on the run after investigation into Mississippi moving company
Authorities are looking for the owner of a Mississippi moving company who is wanted on two counts of embezzlement after officers recovered property from at least seven victims. Officers are looking for Spyder Moving Services owner, Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford after a lengthy investigation of the company by...
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Mississippi woman charged with defrauding TennCare of $50k in fees and services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in Horn Lake, Mississippi is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across the Tennessee state line in Memphis. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the arrest of 60-year-old Starlotte Smith on Tuesday.
KTBS
Missing man's remains found, 3 arrested for murder
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal's remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal's July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults
BATON ROUGE, La. - A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers with adult crimes. His stance has rankled child welfare advocates who believe people under 18 should not face adult prison sentences that can last decades.
Suspected burglar found hiding above celing tiles in Mississippi laundry
When police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Mississippi laundry, the suspected burglar hopes that officers would not be looking everywhere but up. Tupelo police officers eventually found the suspected burglar hiding in the ceiling when they arrived at the West Main Laundry at 691 West Main Street when they responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
actionnews5.com
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 7, 2022: Flaggs and Reeves
Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs talks about city budgeting, youth crime, state politics and more with Byron Brown. And Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Kansas voters' support of abortion protections.
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler's overdose death
(The Center Square) — The fentanyl overdose death of a Baton Rouge toddler is prompting policy changes at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, as well as dual investigations into why repeated abuse reports to the agency failed to prevent the tragedy. The change announced at Monday’s...
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
Comments / 0