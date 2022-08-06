ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braham, MN

Local schools need reading, match, early learning tutors

By Nikki Hallman
County News Review
 3 days ago

Braham, Cambridge and Isanti elementary schools are in need of tutors for the 2022-2023 school year and can start as soon as this month.

Cambridge Elementary and Isanti Elementary are looking for one reading tutor each, while Braham schools are in need of more.

“I really think that our tutors love being a part of helping kids feel successful with reading or math, and if someone is ready to commit and try something new, that they can really make an incredible difference,” said Teri Kylander, Americorp senior manager.

According to a Reading and Math Corp press release for Braham Schools, the district is looking for three reading, two math and two early learning tutors to begin serving in August.

Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said no teaching experience is needed; Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.

All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.

Kylander mentioned you need to be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent.

The deadline to apply and begin tutoring this month is Aug. 10. You can also apply to tutor throughout the year. To begin in October, you need to apply by Oct. 5; to begin in January, applications are due by Dec. 14.

Tutors who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and child care assistance.

Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

