New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 'side chicks' right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won't like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson's brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star's football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Celtics' smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis' hyped reaction to Lakers' new throwback jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant's trade ultimatum to Nets draws 'livid' response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years

Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant saga draws surprising take from Jeff Van Gundy

The Brooklyn Nets are still facing a situation with superstar Kevin Durant. He remains adamant about getting traded and even gave owner Joe Tsai the ultimatum of either choosing him or firing Steve Nash and Sean Marks. However, there is still the chance he stays with the team because the Nets have yet to receive […] The post Kevin Durant saga draws surprising take from Jeff Van Gundy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green hits Ja Morant with the ultimate praise amid growing rivalry

There’s no other player quite like Draymond Green. Ben Simmons isn’t nearly as impactful a help defender as the Golden State Warriors star, and has been hesitant to embrace a lesser offensive role. Zion Williamson is on a completely different planet as a scorer and all-around athlete, just like Green is as a defender. Grant Williams is similarly versatile in isolation defense, but doesn’t come close to matching his all-around two-way impact.
ClutchPoints

Bill Russell's No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA

The NBA and Players Association announced on Thursday that Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey will be permanently retired in honor of the indelible legacy the 11-time champion and civil rights pioneer left on the league. The late, great Russell becomes the first player in history to have his number retired across the NBA. The NBA […] The post Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Is LeBron James allowed to wear No. 6 for Lakers after NBA retires it for Bill Russell?

The NBA announced its decision to permanently retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams in the league. It’s a touching gesture to the legendary Celtics big man, who passed away at the age of 88 on July 31, but it did leave fans wondering what would happen to players who are currently using the No. 6 uniform for their respective teams, most notably Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered. In other words, LeBron and Co. will be able to continue wearing the number with their current teams, but no new players will be able to select No. 6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
