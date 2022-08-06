49ers legend Bryant Young delivers heartfelt speech during Hall of Fame induction

Read on www.49erswebzone.com
Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts
If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Rob Walton’s $4.65B Purchase of Broncos Approved by NFL Owners
Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was approved unanimously as the next owner of the Denver Broncos today at a special NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis. The sale is expected to close later this month. The billionaire Walmart heir reached an agreement to pay $4.65 billion for the Broncos in June, the highest price ever for a sports franchise. The previous record price for a sports team was $3.3 billion, set when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and operating rights to the Barclays Center in 2019. It was the first sale of an NFL franchise since 2018,...
NBC Sports
Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers
The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
Aaron Rodgers jabs 49ers, Raiders in podcast with Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and delivered a couple of quick jabs at the 49ers and Raiders while reminiscing about the 2005 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
‘Worth the Wait’: Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Legendary Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler had his golden moment in the sun on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “To the voters, thank you. Sixteen years is a long time but it’s worth the wait,” Butler said in concluding his enshrinement speech.
Former Red Raider Gets Chance with World Champion Warriors
The Golden State Warriors signed McClung along with two others on Friday.
Dick Vermeil a coach for Canton
Dick Vermeil’s career will end with him going to the hall of fame in Canton Ohio. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Vermeil coached in three different decades and took three different franchises from losing to winning.
Top-selling NFL jerseys: Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford lead 2022 jersey sales
With the season kicking into high gear, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson
NBC Sports
Rob Walton vows to make Broncos “the best team to cheer for, play for and work for”
Owners approved the sale of the Broncos Tuesday. It meant good-bye to the Pat Bowlen trust and hello to the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Both groups released statements through the team after the unanimous vote approving the sale. Rob Walton’s statement reads: “We are grateful for the support and trust...
Look: Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dan Marino
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was born right when Dan Marino was starting his Hall of Fame career. But, as much as McDaniel said he respected and liked the Dolphins' superstar passer, he had a confession to make about Marino, which he revealed to reporters today. McDaniel, born in...
Look: Hall Of Famer's Tom Brady Joke Goes Viral On Saturday
Richard Seymour was one of the former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He played for the New England Patriots and the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders during his career and is widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP
Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
