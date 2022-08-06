Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13

Read on www.kwqc.com
KWQC
IowaWORKS to host 6th annual ‘Quad-Cities Success Fair’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities. The event is from 1 - 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University in the Rogalski Center...
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
KWQC
Maddie Poppe to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort in December
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clarksville, Iowa singer-songwriter will perform in the event center at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. The casino said folk singer Maddie Poppe will perform songs from her Christmas From Home EP, released in November 2020. Poppe is the Season...
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
ourquadcities.com
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
ourquadcities.com
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
KWQC
51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wraps up in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wrapped up tonight after three nights of performances at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. The more well known Bix related event may have taken place last weekend, but the Bix Jazz Festival brings Quad City residents together to celebrate something Bix Beiderbecke cherished: jazz music.
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
ourquadcities.com
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
ourquadcities.com
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
iheart.com
Davenport trustee Wilbur Lettinga dies at 86
Longtime entrepreneur and Davenport University Board of Trustee member Wilbur Lettinga has died at the age of 86. Lettinga served on the Davenport board for almost 50 years and also served on boards for Spectrum Health and Hope Network. He started several businesses in West Michigan including Laser Alignment, Kentwood...
KGLO News
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
US 104.9 Concert Announcement: Lonestar will take the stage Wild Rose Casino & Hotel
We've got another concert for you QCA! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 22, and get ready for an evening full of “Amazing” music with Lonestar! Wild Rose Casino & Hotel is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance of Lonestar. This show welcomes all ages. Lonestar will take...
KWQC
Crews respond to Burlington garage fire Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday. The fire department responded around 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Agency Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release. Crews arrived on scene about 11:24 a.m. to find a...
KWQC
Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Olive Church of God in Christ provides families with school supplies for the new year. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, located on 1020 N Ripley St, Davenport, has provided families with school supplies for ten years. This year, families arrive at the church...
KWQC
Davenport City Council looks at $10 million settlement with Canadian Pacific at upcoming meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, Davenport City Council will vote on a multi-million-dollar deal from Canadian Pacific pending it’s merger with Kansas City Southern. The city hopes to use the $10 million deal it to address increased train traffic that could come to the city if the merger is approved by the Surface Transportation Board this winter.
KWQC
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline couple is cleaning up on Monday after their ceiling collapsed, seemingly out of nowhere. The Gullettes were drinking coffee and reading the paper, just relaxing in their dining room early Sunday morning. About 10 minutes after getting up to start their day, they heard a crash and were met with a living room filled with sheetrock and insulation.
