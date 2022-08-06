ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
Man wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9a.m. Sunday police responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call in the 400 block of W 45th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911...
Salina Post

McPherson man arrested on multiple charges

A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KWCH.com

Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
ezra scribe

Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea

The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
