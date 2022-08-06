Read on greatbendpost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
Man wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9a.m. Sunday police responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call in the 400 block of W 45th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Early morning roll over crash injures three in Wichita
Wichita Police are investigating a crash that left one person with critical injuries. It happened around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on Kellogg near Seneca.
Suspect shot in north Wichita police standoff
A police standoff that started in north Wichita Sunday morning ended with a 39-year-old man being shot by law enforcement. According to Wichita Police Department Interim Chief Lem Moore, 911 received the initial
adastraradio.com
Two Fatalities, One other Injured in Saturday Accident Southeast of Moundridge
MCPHERSON COUNTY – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Moundridge Fire/Rescue and Moundridge EMS, responded to a traffic collision at 26th Ave and Arapaho Rd. During the investigation, it was determined that a Stinger bale stacker and Chevrolet pickup met...
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges
A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
KWCH.com
Victim identified in 37-year-old cold case with connections to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced they have identified the victim of a 37-year-old murder cold case. Wichita is a relevant location to this victim’s final days decades ago. In a press release, they announced they will hold a live press conference on August...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Police: Man stabbed by his son in east Wichita
A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck, by his son in east Wichita. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Police: Burglars rob jewelry kiosks at Wichita's Towne East Square
A pair of robberies were reported from two separate jewelry kiosks at a Wichita mall. The Wichita Police Department, (WPD), was alerted at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
KWCH.com
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport Small plane crashes upside down near Stearman Field Airport
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea
The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
abc17news.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1