New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
This summer was bananas for Eagle athletic training students
Over the summer, seven Georgia Southern athletic training graduate students have been helping the hometown Savannah Bananas. In addition to acquiring hands-on experiences with the local ball club, students are having the most fun summer with the most fun team in baseball. “I have definitely been using it for bragging...
Georgia Ports Authority off to accelerated start in new fiscal year
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) kicked off its new fiscal year with the fastest start ever, handling 530,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in July, an increase of 18%. Since January, GPA has moved 3.4 million TEUs, up 231,400 or 7% over its performance during the same period in 2021—a record...
Larry T. Deal
Mr. Larry T. Deal, age 75 passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in the care of Hospice after a long illness. He was the son of Emit C. and Lucile Roberts Deal of Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was a 1965 graduate of Statesboro High School...
Natasha Canty
It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson
Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
Center for Women's Health opens in Pooler; mammography center run by women for women
POOLER, Ga. — The Center for Women’s Health by Coastal Imaging has finally opened its doors in Pooler. It's providing a new experience for mammography. "I think this place is the epitome of having a very relaxed environment," Medical Director and Lead Physician Dr. Jessica Wilder said the spa-like facility is exactly what women need.
Cheryl Small Digiovanni
Cheryl Small DiGiovanni, age 73, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. The Savannah native was the daughter of the late Luther and Delores Small. She graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1967 and also studied at Armstrong State University. Cheryl began her career at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah while she was in high school and retired as a Healthcare Administrative Manager after 40 years of dedicated service.
Soyumi Asian Kitchen celebrating five years of serving sushi – and the community
On August 8, 2017, local entrepreneur and restaurateur Adam Tsang opened Soyumi Asian Kitchen on Buckhead Drive in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center. The restaurant, a testament to Tsang’s commitment to quality food and service, is now celebrating five years of success in the Statesboro community. Tsang was raised...
St. Joseph’s/Candler building new health care campus off Belfast Keller Road
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New health care options are soon coming to Richmond Hill. St. Joseph’s/Candler announcing today the health group will open a new 27-acre campus near the planned Heartwood development off Belfast Keller Road. This announcement promises a multimillion-dollar investment in a new way of delivering...
Help prepare children for success with a literacy sponsorship
Ferst Readers is on a mission to strengthen the community by providing quality books and literacy resources for local communities. Since 2013, Ferst Readers has provided over 76,800 age-appropriate, free books and literacy resources to children in our community. Made possible through the generosity of individual donors, Bulloch County teachers...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
Kiwanis Club creates and funds “Little Eaglet” program
The “Little Eaglet” idea was hatched by Kiwanis Club of Statesboro member Dan Hagan. Today, thanks to a more than $20,000 contribution by the club, this idea is now a reality. The new program will create standards-based learning experiences for all Bulloch County Schools elementary students at one...
Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
Vera McMillan Scott
Mrs.Vera McMillan Scott, age 72, passed into rest, Tuesday August 02, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Vera McMillan Scott...
