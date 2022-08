GREEN BAY – For years in Green Bay, the opening reps of the one-on-one period between the offensive line and defensive front have often set the tone for the drill. It's where David Bakhtiari once battled Clay Matthews and Kenny Clark first locked horns with Corey Linsley for a couple snaps, before giving way to other young linemen looking to hone their skills and possibly catch the eye of the coaching staff.

