Alabama eligibility tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three days after claiming he would not provide injury updates during Alabama’s preseason camp, Nick Saban decided to soften his approach. During the Crimson Tide’s media day Sunday, the head coach provided news on a handful of players who are currently dealing with injuries, expanding on the status of injured tight end Cameron Latu while also revealing injuries to four freshmen including, wide receiver Aaron Anderson, offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings and defensive back Earl Little Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO