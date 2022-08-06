Alabama eligibility tracker

Read on alabama.rivals.com
The biggest tasks for each of Alabama's new assistants
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s annual coaching carousel took its usual turn this offseason. While the Crimson Tide didn’t undergo a complete overhaul, it added four new faces to its staff, bringing in Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (outside linebackers/special teams), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line).
Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
For the second-consecutive season, Alabama was named the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason AFCA coaches poll, released Monday. The Crimson Tide garnered 54 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State tallied five. No. 3 Georgia recorded six first-place votes and No. 18 Texas got one first-place vote.
Nick Saban expands on previous injury report heading into fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three days after claiming he would not provide injury updates during Alabama’s preseason camp, Nick Saban decided to soften his approach. During the Crimson Tide’s media day Sunday, the head coach provided news on a handful of players who are currently dealing with injuries, expanding on the status of injured tight end Cameron Latu while also revealing injuries to four freshmen including, wide receiver Aaron Anderson, offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings and defensive back Earl Little Jr.
Pete Golding talks Alabama's 'unique' depth in pass rush
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Pete Golding doesn’t care how anyone describes the way Alabama’s front seven lines up this season. He just wants to make sure the Crimson Tide’s potentially historic pass rush lives up to its lofty expectations this season. Alabama brings back the majority of...
