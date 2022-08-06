ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.

Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests over the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Chirafisi told the St. Paul Pioneer Press Friday that he plans to file a document in St. Croix County Court next week to represent Miu. He declined to comment on the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday.

Court documents state that Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu is also charged with wounding two men from Luck, Wisconsin, ages 20 and 22, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota.

kxlp941.com

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN

(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
ROCHESTER, MN
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

