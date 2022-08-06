ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Boselli Officially Becomes First Jaguar Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

By John Shipley
 3 days ago

The best player in franchise history was rightfully honored in Canton on Saturday.

Tony Boselli's -- and Jacksonville's -- long wait is over. The first-ever Jaguars draft pick and All-Pro left tackle became a football immortal on Saturday, becoming the first Jaguar ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It took about half a practice to figure out that he was the real deal and that he was going to be very, very good for the Jacksonville Jaguars," former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell, who introduced Boselli, said. "He wanted to absolutely dominate his opponent."

“I'm excited for him and his family. This is a great moment in his life and to be honored as one of the top offensive linemen in our game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

"To be honored at the Hall of Fame, to be enshrined, to be inducted. It's just it's great for our organization, for the City of Jacksonville, and for him and his family, so I’m very excited for him.”

Boselli is the first Jaguars draft pick to be elected to the hall, which is a testament to the magnitude of his induction after six consecutive years as a finalist.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

Boselli's career was cut short due to shoulder injuries, leaving him with only 91 career games played. One of the top offensive tackles of his era despite the injuries, Boselli has been a top-10 finalist for several years.

Boselli received widespread support from former offensive linemen for his Canton candidacy, including from Hall of Fame lineman Anthony Munoz.

"You know, first of all, people always hate on me when I promote Tony Boselli. 'Oh he's another Trojan!' I say hey if he went to Appalachian State and I watched the guy play, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Munoz said in 2020 on 1010 XL.

"He was a fierce competitor and he was not going to let anybody get to the quarterback," Brunell said.

"He made us all better. He made me a better quarterback, he made the other four linemen on the field better. And that isn't just on the field, it was off the field. He was a great example of really what greatness is."

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

