Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
WIBW
63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.
WIBW
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an electrical fire early Monday at a west Topeka car wash. The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace. First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building. Topeka Fire Department officials...
WIBW
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
WIBW
City of Topeka to survey road conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced it will begin a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City on Wednesday, August 10th. The City has hired Roadway Asset Services (RAS), which is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas to provide asset management and mobile data collection services.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
WIBW
Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
WIBW
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
WIBW
RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Man wanted for burglary
Their Board President, Greg Lee, details the day September 15th. Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego. U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes. Mike Kagay on prosecutorial misconduct and attorney disbarment. The District Attorney explains the...
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
WIBW
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
