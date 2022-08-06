Guardians part ways with struggling power hitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have designated struggling designated-hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment.

The Guardians now have a weeks to either place him on waivers or release him.

In addition, Cleveland released first-baseman Bobby Bradley who was also playing at Triple-A Columbus. He was designated for assignment earlier this season, after batting just .118 without a homer or and RBI in limited action.

Reyes, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Columbus, is batting just .213 this season with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs this season. He was Cleveland’s clean-up hitter on opening day.

In 2021, Reyes hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs. In his fifth season in the big leagues, Reyes is a career .253 hitter with 101 home runs with 259 RBI’s.

In addition, the Guardians optioned starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis to the minor leagues, and recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell from Triple-A.

Jewell, who signed as a free agent with Cleveland back in March, was pitching at Triple-A Columbus, and has posted a record of 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 34 games. He previously pitched in the Major Leagues with the Cubs and Angels.

