ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians part ways with struggling power hitter

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ascr_0h7USxgD00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have designated struggling designated-hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment.

The Guardians now have a weeks to either place him on waivers or release him.

In addition, Cleveland released first-baseman Bobby Bradley who was also playing at Triple-A Columbus. He was designated for assignment earlier this season, after batting just .118 without a homer or and RBI in limited action.

Browns’ rookie wideout returns from injury

Reyes, who was recently demoted to Triple-A Columbus, is batting just .213 this season with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs this season. He was Cleveland’s clean-up hitter on opening day.

In 2021, Reyes hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs. In his fifth season in the big leagues, Reyes is a career .253 hitter with 101 home runs with 259 RBI’s.

In addition, the Guardians optioned starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis to the minor leagues, and recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell from Triple-A.

Jewell, who signed as a free agent with Cleveland back in March, was pitching at Triple-A Columbus, and has posted a record of 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 34 games. He previously pitched in the Major Leagues with the Cubs and Angels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Jake Jewell
Person
Homer
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
WKBN

Report: Former Steelers’ first-round draft pick dies

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Charles Johnson has reportedly died at the age of 50. CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina was the first to report the news, and says the cause of death is unknown. Johnson was selected No....
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Hitter#Angels#The Cleveland Guardians#Triple A#Rbi#The Major Leagues#Cubs#Nexstar Media Inc
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy