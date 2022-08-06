ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Amie Just: Making NU's special teams better starts with a culture shift. So far, so good

By AMIE JUST Lincoln Journal Star
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces addition of veteran DB via transfer

Nebraska announced the addition of transfer defensive back Brandon Moore to the program. Moore came to Nebraska from Florida State. He was part of Florida State’s program during the 2021 season as a transfer, but he did not play for the Seminoles. Before his one season at Florida State, Moore spent 4 seasons at UCF.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Pender, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Griffin Everitt to return for one more year

A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away

(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Chinander
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Has 'Clear Leader' In Starting Quarterback Competition

Nebraska football's quarterback competition seems to be trending toward Texas transfer Casey Thompson. First, on Thursday, BTN's Dave Revsine, who attended the Huskers' training camp practice, tweeted that Thompson was the "clear" leader in the race. "Thought Casey Thompson looked solid today," Revsine said. "Abundantly clear he is the leader...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#Football Outsiders#American Football#Huskers#Espn
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top-ranked recruit in Nebraska, Husker target: 'I don’t want to go somewhere that doesn’t know how to get it done'

Malachi Coleman is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska in the 2023 cycle. It would be a significant recruiting win for Scott Frost’s program if the Cornhuskers can fend off the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and others to sign Coleman. A recent quote from Coleman, however, shows that he won’t put state pride ahead of program success.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
LINCOLN, NE
waynedailynews.com

Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results

RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
RAPID CITY, SD
KETV.com

Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
doniphanherald.com

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season

LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy