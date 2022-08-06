Thunderstorms, Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday’s. Davenport Energy Night Event at South Boston Speedway

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Variety of Events Dot South Boston Speedway’s Late-Season Schedule
South Boston Speedway has scheduled a variety of late-season events as it looks ahead to its 65th anniversary celebration and the fall months. South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Saturday night, August 20, with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents the South Boston Speedway 65th Anniversary Celebration.
Franklin News Post
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSET
The work week begins dry with more widespread mid-week storms
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — As we start out another workweek some of us are going back to school Monday!. But before we break out the coats and long pants for fall, we’ve got another typical summer afternoon - and for that matter week - ahead. Monday afternoon brings...
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
WSLS
Part of Route 43 in Bedford closed after tractor-trailer overturns
BEDFORD, Va. – Those driving on Route 43 in Bedford can expect delays due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. At about 7:50 a.m., crews responded to Route 43 near the intersection of Smith Street for the report of an overturned log truck with fluids leaking from its side.
WSLS
No one hurt in ambulance, tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford area crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and thankfully, no one was hurt. The Bedford Fire Department said the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday and involved an ambulance and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive.
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino
Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
WSET
WSLS
Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
Two injured in South Boston shooting, police say
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — A young woman and a teenage boy were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in South Boston, sparking a police investigation. The South Boston Police Department says its officers — along with Halifax County deputies — were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Willow Oaks Apartments on Poplar […]
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families prepare for students’ return to the classroom by holding back-to-school events on Saturday. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on their wallets. With inflation rising and high prices on countless products, including school supplies, […]
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
southhillenterprise.com
Verbal altercation leads to death of Chase City man; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for a report of a person being shot on Thursday, August 4 around 1 a.m. When law enforcement arrived they found 41 year old Orenzo Jason Redd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews pronounced Redd deceased at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
