Thunderstorms, Rain Force Cancellation of Saturday’s. Davenport Energy Night Event at South Boston Speedway

Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO