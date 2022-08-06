Biden Tests Negative for COVID After 'Rebound' Case

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is...
A stir crazy Joe Biden fought Covid cabin fever with help from his dog and a stack of books about Ireland
When President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid last week, the dog stayed with him. The cat went with his wife.
Biden's two-year COVID bubble finally bursts
The White House promised that President Joe Biden would not be shaking hands during a four-day swing through the Middle East, a doctor’s order intended to minimize COVID-19 risks.
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
RELATED PEOPLE
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again, according to presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” Dr. Peter Hotez explains.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Biden stays COVID positive in test on Thursday
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.
Biden approval rises to 40%, highest in two months, Reuters/Ipsos shows
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Biden COVID recovery, admin launches new booster push
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is launching a renewed push for COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible, pointing to the enhanced protections they offer against severe illness as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant spreads across the country. The initiatives include direct outreach to high-risk groups, especially seniors, encouraging them to get “up to date” on their vaccinations, with phone calls, emails and new public service announcements. All Americans age 5 and over should get a booster five months after their initial primary series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also says those age 50 and over — or those who are immunocompromised — should get a second booster four months after their first. According to CDC, tens of millions of eligible Americans haven’t received their first booster, and of those over 50 who got their first booster, only about 30% have received their second. CDC has released a “booster calculator” to help people determine when to get a booster shot.
Biden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.
CNET
Test Positive for COVID at Home? Here's What to Do
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A large number of people testing positive for COVID-19 at home is one reason experts think the current case numbers may be big underestimations. This year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the way it monitors COVID-19 risk in the US to include measures like hospitalization numbers, health care capacity and the level of virus in our wastewater. But knowing the case count in your community can still be an important tool when deciding whether it's safe to go to a movie theater or dine indoors.
Biden's COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, the president knows the drill this time: He’s got an office in the residence and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. Biden’s latest bout with COVID-19 came with a new wrinkle: how to announce a major counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan from isolation. Biden, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, walked to a lectern that had been wheeled onto the balcony of the Blue Room on Monday evening and informed the American people of the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Are COVID-19 Test Kit Expiration Dates Reliable? It Depends
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If some of your free COVID-19 tests you ordered from COVIDTests.gov show a past-due expiration date, don't toss them just yet. It's possible they're still OK to use, depending on the brand. After...
China reports 1,094 new COVID cases for Aug 9 vs 939 day earlier
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 9, of which 444 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) is now down 57% from its December 2021 high. One of the first signs that inflation was going to be a problem was the supply-chain crisis of 2021. Remember last year, when it felt like everyone...
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- It's been unclear why men face a higher risk of cancer than women at most shared anatomical sites. But a new study suggests the cause may be underlying biological differences, not lifestyle behaviors such as smoking, alcohol use and diet. In fact, men have an increased...
Comments / 0