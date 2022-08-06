Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend
Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life
As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Delayed Due To Michelle Obama's Upcoming Memoir, Insider Spills: She 'Will Dominate' Sales
Prince Harry's memoir is coming soon, but the release date is still up in the air — and it's all because of Michelle Obama. “The announcement that Michelle’s new book — the follow-up to her best-selling 2018 memoir — which will be released on November 15, has changed everything. There is no way Harry can compete with Michelle. Not only will she have another best-seller, but she will also dominate the press coverage for weeks,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Penguin Random House wanted to have Harry’s book on shelves in time for the key Thanksgiving and Christmas markets, but because of Michelle that could all change.”
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
Why Was James Franco Cast as Fidel Castro?
James Franco has been cast as Fidel Castro in a movie about his illegitimate daughter. It’s a sentence so weird it might have been considered too on-the-nose for an episode of “30 Rock.” Yet, here we are, digesting this (very true) information with no real understanding of how this could’ve happened in the first place.
Natalie Portman ‘Obsessively’ Watched Jacqueline Kennedy to Learn Her Accent for ‘Jackie’
Natalie Portman explains how she transformed into Jackie Kennedy for her Oscar-nominated role as the First Lady.
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
John Leguizamo Criticizes James Franco Being Cast as Fidel Castro: ‘He Ain’t Latino!”
Click here to read the full article. When news broke this week that James Franco would be playing former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in the upcoming film “Alina of Cuba: La Hija Rebelde” from director Miguel Bardem, it was bound to generate some controversy. From the politically sensitive subject matter to past allegations against Franco, the film seemed destined to be a public relations lightning rod. But many have taken issue with one particular aspect of the film: the fact that Franco is playing a Latino man despite being white. One of the loudest voices against the casting has been “Encanto”...
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+'s new series Land of Women based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel of the same name
Eva Longoria is set to star in Apple TV+'s upcoming dramedy Land of Women, based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel of the same name, alongside Carmen Maura. The six-episode series will center around her character, Gala, who is 'a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties,' according to Variety.
Jennifer Lopez continues to enjoy her best life while vacationing in Capri
Jennifer Lopez looks blissful in her most recent outing while vacationing in Capri. The multi-hyphenate and newlywed star rocked a Picnic Plaid Bra Top and Picnic Plaid Silk Pleated Skirt from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 22 collection while standing on a balcony overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Lopez completed the...
Fidel Castro's daughter defends casting James Franco in biopic: 'The project is almost entirely Latino'
Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernández supports James Franco's casting as her father in the upcoming independent film, Alina of Cuba. The anti-communist activist said "the project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera" after Emmy winner John Leguizamo and other Latinx actors criticized Franco's casting, calling the inclusion appropriation amidst the Latinx community's continued exclusion from Hollywood.
A Timeline of All of Katie Holmes's Relationships
Katie Holmes has stolen the hearts of not only her fans, but also many men over the years. Recently, the Dawson's Creek star went public with her current boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, the Grammy-nominated composer she's been happily dating since early April. But before their romance, the actress had a string of famous partners, engagements, and breakups. Here, we've rounded up Holmes's most notable partners, including ex-husband Tom Cruise, New York chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., and actor Chris Klein.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate in Baggy Jeans for Date Night
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's date night style has returned. The new parents were spotted on a late-night stroll in New York City this weekend in coordinating looks, which included matching baggy jeans. Rihanna played it casual, pairing her jeans with a blue-and-white pinstriped button-up with fringe details at the end....
