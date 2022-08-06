ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grqCs_0h7USEOs00

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.

US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria , citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.

“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told the outlet, recalling “a group of vegetarian Sikhs said they were living off apple juice and crackers for seven days.”

Aid workers have taken to buying lengths of cloth themselves so migrants can make themselves new turbans.

The new allegations join previous complaints about how the Border Patrol has treated Sikh migrants.

Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union wrote to the agency , highlighting “serious religious-freedom violations” in at least 64 instances at the Yuma border sector in the last two months, according to the legal organisation.

"By confiscating and failing to return Sikh individuals’ turbans, CBP directly interferes with their religious practice and forces them to violate their religious beliefs," the ACLU wrote in a 1 August letter to the agency, pointing to the Border Patrol’s official policy that officers "remain cognizant of an individual’s religious beliefs while accomplishing an enforcement action in a dignified and respectful manner."

Sikh migrants, many of whom are fleeing what they see as rising anti-Sikh sentiment under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, described humiliating treatment: “They told me to take off my turban. I know a little English, and I said, ‘It’s my religion.’ But they insisted,” one man told The Intercept, which first reported on the ACLU letter. Agents even insisted on cutting the man’s traditional Sikh underwear, ostensibly for security reasons.

“I felt so bad,” the man said.

The Border Patrol said earlier this week it was opening an internal investigation into the allegations and was taking unspecified steps “to address the situation.”

“Our expectation is that CBP employees treat all migrants we encounter with respect,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in an emailed statement earlier this week.

In June, an ombudsman from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Border Patrol, visited a facility in Phoenix and was alerted to complaints about religious mistreatment, according to the ACLU.

"We’re talking about Sikh migrants specifically who are fleeing their countries because of religious persecution...making a very traumatic journey to the United States, and upon entering are then forced to remove a sacred piece of their religion, a core tenet of their belief system," Vanessa Pineda, an immigrants’ rights staff attorney for the ACLU of Arizona, told CNN .

Such reporting indicates that the agency has been aware of the problem for weeks without any apparent change.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously,” the Border Patrol told The Independent in a statement.

It declined to answer what specific steps were taken to remedy the mistreatment claims, or when the internal investigation would be finished.

Last year, The Independent reported that the first person killed in a post-9/11 hate crime was a Sikh man named Balbir Singh Sodhi, who owned a gas station in Arizona. Sodhi was shot by a racist gunman on 15 September, 2001,  the same day the business owner donated to a 9/11 relief fund.

Since then, Sikhs have been the target of other hate incidents, and have also been singled out for placement in immigration databases and invasive screening at US airports.

This article was amended on August 9, to attribute claims of anti-Sikh sentiment under the BJP to individuals fleeing India.

Comments / 762

fl grown
3d ago

what a joke. the aclu says that border patrol should respect there religious beliefs but will be the first person to sue if a Christian bakery refuses to bake a gay wedding cake because it's against there religion

Reply(79)
375
Donald Bentz
3d ago

they ain't special people they.eat what everyone else does they don't like.it go back home. the people of the United States DON'T WANT YOU HERE

Reply(143)
265
Jeffrey Perry
3d ago

If they would have invaded North Korea or China they would have been shot in their turbins and buried in a mass grave. If they don't like it they can just stay in their home country.

Reply(13)
237
Related
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turban#Sikhs#Immigration Policy#Racism#The Arizona Luminaria#Cbp
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and for state to ‘sever all ties with DOJ immediately’

Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice. Mr Trump wasn’t present at the residence at the time of the raid, instead issuing a fuming statement from Trump Tower in New York City. A lot of information concerning the raid remains unconfirmed, such as if Mr Trump was told in advance. In his statement, he called the action “unannounced”.“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy