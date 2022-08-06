Mercedes driver held after blowing red light, causing multi-vehicle wreck that left girl, 14, at Gresham bus stop dead
A 14-year-old girl has died after a vehicle slammed into her and a woman standing at bus stop Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.
A 32-year-old man driving a gold Mercedes west on 79th Street around 6:35 p.m. failed to stop at a red light and slammed into a black Jeep Cherokee that was southbound on Racine Avenue, police said.
The Jeep veered into two female pedestrians, one of which was the 14-year-old girl, who were standing near a bus stop. The girl was thrown several feet while the Jeep pinned the 48-year-old woman to a Walgreen’s sign, according to a police report of the crash.
The Mercedes, whose sole occupant was the 32-year-old motorist, went on to crash into another vehicle.
The still-unidentified girl was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department and was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m., said police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The 48-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, the man driving the Mercedes was also taken to the same hospital in serious condition while a 42-year-old man from the Jeep was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
The man driving the Mercedes was arrested and police recovered a gun from the Mercedes, according to the traffic crash report. Additionally, he was given traffic citations, including not having insurance.
The police department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.
Comments / 1