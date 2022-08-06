Mercedes driver held after blowing red light, causing multi-vehicle wreck that left girl, 14, at Gresham bus stop dead

A 14-year-old girl has died after a vehicle slammed into her and a woman standing at bus stop Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man driving a gold Mercedes west on 79th Street around 6:35 p.m. failed to stop at a red light and slammed into a black Jeep Cherokee that was southbound on Racine Avenue, police said.

The Jeep veered into two female pedestrians, one of which was the 14-year-old girl, who were standing near a bus stop. The girl was thrown several feet while the Jeep pinned the 48-year-old woman to a Walgreen’s sign, according to a police report of the crash.

The Mercedes, whose sole occupant was the 32-year-old motorist, went on to crash into another vehicle.

The still-unidentified girl was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department and was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m., said police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, the man driving the Mercedes was also taken to the same hospital in serious condition while a 42-year-old man from the Jeep was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

The man driving the Mercedes was arrested and police recovered a gun from the Mercedes, according to the traffic crash report. Additionally, he was given traffic citations, including not having insurance.

The police department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.