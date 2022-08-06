16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Mike Morse Law Firm to donate free backpacks filled with school supplies to metro Detroit kids
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — For the 9th consecutive year, Mike Morse Law Firm is donating free backpacks and school supplies to kids in the metro Detroit area. The annual event will take place on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firm's Southfield office located at 24901 Northwestern Hwy.
A first look: Motown Museum celebrates initial phases of expansion
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some of the music industry's most recognized faces were in Detroit Monday night to celebrate a major project that's finally coming to fruition. Hitsville USA, the birthplace of Motown, is now expanding into a creative hub for the next generation. Like Motown music, this expansion was...
House at center of LCA controversy burns to the ground in Detroit's Cass Corridor
A house at the center of some controversy near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s Cass Corridor burned down, early Monday morning. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports it’s considered suspicious.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
Lyon Township becoming one of the fastest growing communities with 60% population growth over 10 years
LYON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Lyon Township is known as a quiet little community in Southern Oakland County, but the area is getting a lot less little—growing faster than nearly any community in the state. With that comes the hope for a vibrant downtown district. The idea has...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
Opponents of Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance aim for ballot initiative in November
A ballot initiative that would replace the city of Detroit’s much-maligned recreational marijuana ordinance is headed to the Detroit Election Commission. A group called Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures to get the initiative on the Nov. 7 ballot. The Detroit City Council had the option of...
Oxford Community Schools to hold school board meeting following new evidence in Nov. 30 school shooting
(WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools plans on holding a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon following new evidence in the November 30 Oxford High School shooting. Video shows a guard, who is now a retired Oakland County Deputy Sheriff, walking inside the bathroom where the alleged shooter and two victims were and then leaving.
Brightmoor Music Series celebrates community
The Brightmoor community in the city of Detroit has had its battles. From blight to vacant property, the area needed a lift. The Brightmoor Music Series aims to do just that. Michael Williams is the park manager for the Williams Park Alliance. He spoke with CultureShift’s Tia Graham about this summer’s series and the community’s transformation.
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
Birmingham 8 to transform into haunted theatre attraction in October
The end of summer is near — which means spooky season will be here boo-fore we know it. Emagine Entertainment announced Tuesday that they have partnered with live event production company Bluewater to launch “Ghosts on the Balcony,” a haunted theatre experience coming to Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine.
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Start your engines: 2022 Dream Cruise season to kick off with party
(WXYZ) — The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 20, 2022!. WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise. Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be...
House near LCA, once listed for nearly $5M, burns to the ground
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A house on Cass, close to Little Caesars Arena, has burned to the ground. 7 Action News crews captured the smoldering remains of the house on Monday morning. The fire began overnight, with crews from the Detroit Fire Department returning Monday afternoon to put out hot spots.
Pontiac says audit found former mayor's dysfunction cost taxpayers $1.6 million
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pontiac’s new leaders called for a forensic audit of spending in recent years and the results are eyeopening. The resulting report found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman. Certified fraud examiners with Marsh Minick...
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
