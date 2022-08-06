ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city

By Faraz Javed
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

A first look: Motown Museum celebrates initial phases of expansion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some of the music industry's most recognized faces were in Detroit Monday night to celebrate a major project that's finally coming to fruition. Hitsville USA, the birthplace of Motown, is now expanding into a creative hub for the next generation. Like Motown music, this expansion was...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down

The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Poverty#Billionaires#Fairs#The Belle Isle Art Fair#Black Men Detroit#Basblue#Detroit Public Schools
wdet.org

Brightmoor Music Series celebrates community

The Brightmoor community in the city of Detroit has had its battles. From blight to vacant property, the area needed a lift. The Brightmoor Music Series aims to do just that. Michael Williams is the park manager for the Williams Park Alliance. He spoke with CultureShift’s Tia Graham about this summer’s series and the community’s transformation.
DETROIT, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Tv20detroit.com

Birmingham 8 to transform into haunted theatre attraction in October

The end of summer is near — which means spooky season will be here boo-fore we know it. Emagine Entertainment announced Tuesday that they have partnered with live event production company Bluewater to launch “Ghosts on the Balcony,” a haunted theatre experience coming to Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Start your engines: 2022 Dream Cruise season to kick off with party

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 20, 2022!. WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise. Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

House near LCA, once listed for nearly $5M, burns to the ground

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A house on Cass, close to Little Caesars Arena, has burned to the ground. 7 Action News crews captured the smoldering remains of the house on Monday morning. The fire began overnight, with crews from the Detroit Fire Department returning Monday afternoon to put out hot spots.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water

The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?

Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy