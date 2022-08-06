Read on www.streetinsider.com
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
Stocks tumbled Thursday as big bank earnings kicked off with disappointing results and traders assessed the possibility of even tighter U.S. monetary policy on the back of June’s inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 625 points, or 2.02%, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.09%. The Nasdaq Composite...
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM), has announced an at-the-market equity program allowing the company to issue and sell up to $35 million of common shares. According to the announcement, the shares can be sold “from time to time” through the Neo Exchange, the NYSE American LLC or any other “marketplace” upon which the shares are listed, quoted or traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. The company anticipates using any proceeds from the sales of these shares for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives. In addition, Cybin reported corporate highlights and unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The report noted that the company has initiated enrollment for its first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of CYB003 in major depressive disorder and has completed the acquisition of a Phase 1 DMT study from Entheon Biomedical Corp. In addition, Cybin continues to build its intellectual property portfolio, with one patent issued and nineteen patents pending across six patent families; the company has also completed more than 200 preclinical studies to date. Financial highlights include cash and cash equivalents of C$42.5 million, with cash-based operating expenses reaching C$11.2 million for the quarter and cash flows used in operating activities totaling C$11.1 million. “Looking back at the last 12 months, we have made positive progress toward our goal of advancing psychedelics to therapeutics,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale in the press release. “In that time, we have moved from the lab to the clinic where we now have two major development programs underway. Our lead candidate CYB003 is the first novel psilocybin analog to be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Enrollment has commenced and interim pharmacokinetic and safety data is expected at the end of the year. Our Phase 1 CYB004-E study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of a target-controlled intravenous infusion of DMT in healthy tobacco smokers is also underway. This is the largest Phase 1 DMT study to date and has the potential to yield important information as we look to potentially create improved treatment options for anxiety disorders.”
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Are you looking for penny stocks to add to your watch list? You're not alone and there are plenty of cheap stocks to choose from. If you are looking at some of the most popular penny stocks today, you might've come across Graybug Vision, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAY), Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB), Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), and Bark Inc. (NYSE: BARK). Whether you're looking for low float penny stocks or stocks with high short interest, these stocks seem to have a few points of interest from the retail trading market today.
