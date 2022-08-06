Cobb animal shelter reopens, special adoption deal in progress

Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Moonshine is a happy girl that loves people and gets along well with other cats. She craves hugs and attention and makes a great snuggle buddy.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Macy
Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Law Library hosting free program on legal issues related to custody
The Cobb County Law Library distributed the following announcement about a free program on legal issues related to custody issues:. Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses
Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
cobbcountycourier.com
Get your creativity for the fall holiday season revved up early with Kennesaw’s “Scarecrows on Main”
Get your fall holiday season creativity revved up early with the City of Kennesaw‘s “Scarecrows on Main,” where residents and organizations in Kennesaw create scarecrows to display in the city’s downtown. For the details, refer to the press release we’ve reprinted below:. The City of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta launches Youth Government Academy
The City of Marietta is launching a Youth Government Academy to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Registration is limited to 25 students and the deadline to register is Friday September 9. Registration will open on August 15, and the Courier will run updated information when registration opens.
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
cobbcountycourier.com
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
Emergency Room or Urgent Care? Where should you take your child?
Do you know when your child needs to go to urgent care or when they need to go to the ER?. When your child has an injury or illness but the pediatrician’s office is closed, it can be hard to know what to do. Often, the difference between services...
saportareport.com
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
The Citizen Online
Hillside slide gets sunshade at Fayetteville park
The popular hillside slide at the Fayetteville City Center Park playground reopened over the weekend after a custom-built sunshade was installed to keep the metal surface cooler. The large, metal slide was temporarily closed for several weeks when it was discovered the surface was getting too hot in direct, midday...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map
The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
scoopotp.com
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed
We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards
The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner
KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
CBS 46
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
