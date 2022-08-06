ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb animal shelter reopens, special adoption deal in progress

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cobbcountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Macy

Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Law Library hosting free program on legal issues related to custody

The Cobb County Law Library distributed the following announcement about a free program on legal issues related to custody issues:. Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Cobb, GA
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Cobb County, GA
Pets & Animals
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses

Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta launches Youth Government Academy

The City of Marietta is launching a Youth Government Academy to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Registration is limited to 25 students and the deadline to register is Friday September 9. Registration will open on August 15, and the Courier will run updated information when registration opens.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arnold
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water

Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Control#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Division
saportareport.com

Creating middle housing in DeKalb County

No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Hillside slide gets sunshade at Fayetteville park

The popular hillside slide at the Fayetteville City Center Park playground reopened over the weekend after a custom-built sunshade was installed to keep the metal surface cooler. The large, metal slide was temporarily closed for several weeks when it was discovered the surface was getting too hot in direct, midday...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map

The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
COBB COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed

We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards

The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner

KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
KENNESAW, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
ROSWELL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy