Read on clintoncountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
John Craig Baldwin
John Craig Baldwin, 75, of W. Lafayette, Ind., died August 8, 2022 at the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette, Ind. He was born February 7, 1947 in Lebanon, Ind. to Cecil Shimmel and Sue (Younger) Cook. John was adopted by Charles Baldwin. John had lived in Indiana, Flor. ida and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Margaret “Marge” Eller Flack, 97, Rossville
Margaret “Marge” Eller Flack, 97, of Rossville, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette. She was born January 29, 1925, in Tiffin, OH to the late Charles W. and Laura M. (Taylor) Eller. She was a 1944 graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin, OH. After moving to Lafayette with her brother, Marge met Robert “Bob” Flack and on January 25, 1958, they were married. Bob preceded her in death on February 23, 2003.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Senior Fair Scheduled for September 28
The 33rd Annual WILO Senior Fair will be held Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Life Center, which is behind the First Church of the Nazarene at 2056 E. Wabash St., in Frankfort or right across the street from Frankfort High School. All seniors age 50-and-above are invited to attend.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Body of West Lafayette Man Pulled From Tippecanoe River
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River. On Saturday, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Hall of Fame Golf Tourney Successful
The Second Annual Hot Dog Hall of Fame Golf Classic was once again a very successful event with perfect golfing weather at Frankfort Commons Golf Course. 116 golfers—most all former teachers or students of Frankfort High School—enjoyed playing and catching up with old friends. Larry Adamson, former Frankfort...
Comments / 0