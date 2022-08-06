‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals They Once Considered Leaving Oregon

Read on www.tri-cityherald.com
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says 3rd Baby Helped Bring Him and Matt Roloff Together
Zach and Matt Roloff have a strained relationship, but Zach's third child may help bring them back together. Here's what the 'Little People, Big World' star said.
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
‘Little People, Big World’: Why Didn’t Amy Roloff Sell Her Half of Roloff Farms to the Kids?
Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff post-divorce. So, why didn't the 'Little People, Big World' star sell it to the kids?
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Stars Reveal New Farm Purchase Amid Sale Drama
The Roloffs on Little People, Big World have recenrtly been dealing with drama between Matt Roloff and his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. The bulk stems from the sale of the family farm in Oregon, with Matt Roloff calling out his sons in an Instagram post that sparked a response from Zach Roloff in the comments. Jeremy Roloff was included in the potential drama, but his latest decision with his wife Audrey and their kids points to him landing closer to his father's side.
‘Little People, Big World’: What Happened Between Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler? Fans Guess
Tori Roloff and Caryn Chandler don't seem to get along like they used to. Here's what 'Little People, Big World' fans think happened between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Where Is Jana Duggar? She Just Resurfaced on a Friend’s Instagram
Where has Jana Duggar been? She recently resurfaced on a friend's Instagram Stories after not posting much since Josh Duggar's trial.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass
Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
Who Bought the Roloff Family Farm? It Won't Be a Roloff, That's for Sure
As the drama with Roloff Farms continued to play out in Season 23 of Little People, Big World, fans of the TLC learned the "big house" and surrounding acreage was officially listed for sale. The listing went live on May 1, 2022, and as viewers watched Matt set out that "for sale" sign on the property, many have likely wondered: Who bought the Roloff family farm? Has it sold yet?
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Might Have a New Business on Roloff Farms
Jacob Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' fame might have a new business selling cannabis and vegetables -- and fans think it's on Roloff Farms.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
realitytitbit.com
Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?
Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon
Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
Pregnant! ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Is Expecting Baby No. 3
Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26,...
