Presidential Election

John Legend Reveals Why Friendship With Kanye West Came To An End: 'I Didn't Support His Run For Presidency'

By lizsmith23
 3 days ago

There was a time when John Legend and Kanye West were good friends and gave us hit after hit over the years. So what happened to the friendship? John Legend opens up and explains the reason for not being friends anymore.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty

In a recent interview on The Axe Files podcast with CNN’s David Axelrod, John Legend revealed that politics played a part in the breakup of their friendship.

“We aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship.”

Legend and West brought us timeless hits in the early 2000s like “Number One” and “It’s Over.” However, after years of a successful friendship, politics has brought it to an end.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said. “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

If you can remember, Kanye declared his bid for president during a hectic and unstable time in his life. During his only campaign event, he broke down in tears and gave personal details about his family and marriage. This episode caused a lot of people to have concerns and question his ability to run a nation. Because of this, he left the race with about 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

Instead of supporting long-time fried, Legend, gave his support to current President Joe Biden after his first-choice candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, failed to garner enough votes to become the Democratic nominee, according to PEOPLE Magazine .

Like most friendships, John and Kanye have been here before and Legend contributed the natural process of the two having their own personal lives the reason for a separation of friendship.

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing,” Legend explained. “I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

Political talk was never a topic of conversation amongst the two and was “never a part” of their interaction.

“Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music,” he shared. “He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”

Back in 2018, the two exchanged words over social media once Kanye West was spotted out with Trump and could be seen rocking a “Make America Great Again” hat. John Legend took to Twitter to give his honest opinion on the newfound friendship between Kanye West and Trump.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend seemingly wrote in the text message exchange. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

According to People, West allegedly replied to the text, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

John Legend has moved on from the friendship and is currently getting ready to release his highly anticipated album Legend, out September 9th. The album will feature heavy hitters like Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Muni Long, Saweetie and a few more.

