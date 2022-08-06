ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Want Y’all Out Of Their Bidness, Source Says They’re ‘Keeping Things Low Key’ With New Baby

By Chime Edwards
 5 days ago

Rihanna and ASAP are keeping things on the low low in New York as they adjust to newfound parenthood.

Source: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty

Obviously, because where the pictures at? Fans are anxious to see the beautiful bambina or bambino’s face!

A source told ET ,

“They’re keeping things lowkey so they can enjoy their little family”. Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple.”

The source said, “When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

That’s understandable. There are a lot of crazies out here.

The cool ass couple has only been photographed a few times since taking on the titles of mom and dad. Once in early July at a barbershop in London, then later in the month when she pulled up for ASAP’s performance at the Lollapolooza Music Festival in Paris. They were also spotted grocery shopping in the Big Apple and most recently in late July having a sexy date night at a spot called Carbone .

The source also revealed that Rihanna is loving her new role as a mom but refuses to put her career on the back-burner indefinitely. “She’s one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all,” the source said, noting that she will “be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career.”

Fans have been begging for a new album from the “We Found Love” singer. “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby,” she joked.

As long as you know, girl.

Until she releases a new project, I’m sure the Navy is content with being honorary aunties and uncles to she and ASAP’s love child.

In due time, in classic Rihanna fashion, she will reveal her baby’s beautiful face and name in a creative, world-stopping way.

Fans say the infant hit the genetic lottery and will undoubtedly be just as swaggy as his/her parental units.

We shall see! Until then, hopefully the paparazzi will continue to let them enjoy their lil’ bundle of joy in peace.

