Khloé Kardashian welcomes second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to need another car seat.

The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, now have a second child via surrogate, according to PEOPLE .

The website’s source said Kardashian (her and Thompson split in January) has not decided on a name yet for the brand new baby boy. Thompson and Kardashian announced in July they were expecting the child via surrogate. The two have another child together, 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Earlier this year Kardashian learned of a paternity suit involving Thompson while she was filming her family’s Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.” The suit concerned Thompson and the woman (Maralee Nichols) he had an affair with while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

“I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it,” Kardashian said of the moment she found out about the suit while cameras were rolling.

Thompson also has a son, Prince, with Jordan Craig and another son Theo, with the aforementioned Maralee Nichols.

In June, Khloé and True celebrated her birthday with her sister Kim and her children on the beach in Turks and Caicos. The crew dubbed the trip “Kamp Koko.”

Thompson is currently a free agent, in basketball.

