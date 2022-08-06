ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Khloé Kardashian welcomes second child with Tristan Thompson

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch1sZ_0h7UPvo800

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to need another car seat.

The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, now have a second child via surrogate, according to PEOPLE .

The website’s source said Kardashian (her and Thompson split in January) has not decided on a name yet for the brand new baby boy. Thompson and Kardashian announced in July they were expecting the child via surrogate. The two have another child together, 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Earlier this year Kardashian learned of a paternity suit involving Thompson while she was filming her family’s Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.” The suit concerned Thompson and the woman (Maralee Nichols) he had an affair with while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

“I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it,” Kardashian said of the moment she found out about the suit while cameras were rolling.

Thompson also has a son, Prince, with Jordan Craig and another son Theo, with the aforementioned Maralee Nichols.

In June, Khloé and True celebrated her birthday with her sister Kim and her children on the beach in Turks and Caicos. The crew dubbed the trip “Kamp Koko.”

Thompson is currently a free agent, in basketball.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Prince
Vibe

Beyoncé Drops “Break My Soul” Remix EP

Click here to read the full article. Despite the news around her songs “ENERGY” and “HEATED,” Beyoncé surprised fans with a mini EP featuring four remixes to RENAISSANCE‘s lead single, “BREAK MY SOUL,” on Wednesday (August 3). Helmed by iconic figures in the house and dance world—including Honey Dijon, DJ Nita Aviance, Terry Hunter, and Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, each track upped the ante on Bey’s acclaimed album. On their remixes, Will.iam takes a bouncier approach while Aviance nearly doubles the track and transforms it into a mesmerizing trance. Dijon, who is credited as a songwriter on “COZY” and “ALIEN...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Another Child#Turks#Caicos
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy