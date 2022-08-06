Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Read on racingnews.co
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up
Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Tony Stewart has a ‘major announcement’ coming today
Tony Stewart revealed on Monday that he has a “major announcement” coming on Tuesday, prompting all kinds of speculation from NASCAR fans. Fresh off his NASCAR Cup Series team’s first win in nearly five months on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart told fans to “stay tuned” for a “major announcement”.
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
NASCAR: What Drivers Said after Michigan
Check out what drivers had to say -- the good, bad and ugly -- after Sunday's race in the Wolverine state
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Larson Openly Mocks and Rejects Offer to Work With Ross Chastain at Michigan
Kyle Larson received a proposal to work with Ross Chastain during Sunday's Cup Series race at Michigan. He first laughed then rejected the offer. The post Kyle Larson Openly Mocks and Rejects Offer to Work With Ross Chastain at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Kyle Larson Talks for First Time About Scary Hit With Ty Dillon and Makes ‘Embarrassing’ Admission
Kyle Larson met with reporters this weekend at Michigan where he talked about last week's violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy and made an "embarrassing" admission. The post Kyle Larson Talks for First Time About Scary Hit With Ty Dillon and Makes ‘Embarrassing’ Admission appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Harvick win complicates NASCAR playoff spots in final weeks
BROOKLYN, Mich. — (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'
Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information
Check in here throughout the 2022 NASCAR season to find out the weekend schedule for each series, plus radio and TV information throughout the entire weekend.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Why Chase Elliott outruns the rest of Hendrick Motorsports
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same equipment and access to the same knowledge base. So why is Chase Elliott the only driver having a better season than last year?. Let’s start by comparing finishes for the first 22 races of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The table...
Brad Keselowski calls for more NASCAR penalties
RFK Racing co-owner says more penalties would save money for NASCAR teams. At the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, Brad Keselowski made the switch from Team Penske to RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the renamed operation. At the same time, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bubba Wallace emotional after 2nd place finish at Michigan (Video)
Watch as Bubba Wallace was disappointed after the NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag at Michigan International Speedway. Bubba Wallace started the race from the pole position, the first pole for 23XI Racing. Watch the Bubba Wallace video below. With...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Austin Cindric’s hard hit in big Michigan crash
After a bit of a rain delay, the NASCAR Cup Series got to racing at the Michigan International Speedway. After a competition caution, the ensuing restart turned into chaos as a bunch of contenders crashed, including Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric crashing nose first into the wall. The crash was...
Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan
Denny Hamlin finished third at Michigan. But it's what NASCAR officials did after the race that might be producing some PTSD and flashbacks for the No. 11 team. The post Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michigan Race Results: August 7, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the Firekeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 0