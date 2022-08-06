Cleveland hosts Massage Therapists Convention amid Browns’ Deshaun Watson drama

Read on clutchpoints.com
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting QB job in Carolina? The post Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)
It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
‘It was predatory behavior’: Roger Goodell explains decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally breaks his silence on the Deshaun Watson case and their decision to appeal the suspension of the Cleveland Browns QB. Watson has been handed a six-game suspension over the multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault filed against him. However, the NFL has since appealed the ruling as they search for a harsher punishment for the quarterback. As reported previously, the league wants Watson to be suspended indefinitely–which is at least a year–and have him pay a fine in the millions of dollars.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers with his next contract.
‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations
The NFL preseason, while an exciting time for fans, can be a pretty boring time for some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, who generally don’t play a whole lot. This year appears to be no different. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said that Rodgers won’t suit up in Friday’s preseason […] The post ‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Stefanski’s response to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request
The Cleveland Browns’ messy offseason just got a new storyline. Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team has no interest in accommodating it. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to discuss the 27-year-old running back’s request at length. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he made it clear that healthy players are expected to practice. He stressed that, in addition to Deshaun Watson’s saga, the Browns are simply focusing on what they can control and preparing for the season.
Dr. Disrespect was dropping dimes to George Kittle after Niners practice
The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.
Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch
Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future. The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the […] The post Sean McVay signs new deal to stay with the Rams but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Odds: Arizona Cardinals over/under win total prediction
The preseason is officially underway and the regular season is only weeks away from beginning! Last year, the Cardinals looked like one of the best teams that the NFL had to offer before fizzling out and falling flat on their faces. With the start of 2022 offering a fresh start and a blank canvas to right their wrongs, the Arizona Cardinals are more than ready to get back on the gridiron. Join us for FanDuel’s 2022 over-under win totals, where our Arizona Cardinals over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
