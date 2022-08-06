Robotics company HelloGard StaffSolv relocating to Cedar Park

Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock
From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
Ascent Pain Solutions now open in Austin
The Ascent Pain Solutions clinic in South Austin opened Aug. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Ascent Pain Solutions opened two new clinics Aug. 1 in Austin. One is located at 5000 Davis Lane, Ste. 106, Austin, and the other is at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg. 1, Ste. 300. The practices are owned by Dr. Vivek Mahendru, who specializes in interventional pain management. The clinics provide minimally invasive procedures, nonsurgical injections, surgical procedures, regenerative medicine, prescription drugs, nonprescription pain relievers and miscellaneous treatments, such as whiplash treatment.
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
Billiard Factory now open in Pflugerville's Stone Hill Town Center
Billiard Factory carries a variety of pool tables, accessories and other entertainment furniture. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Billiard Factory store opened in early July at 19116 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. The Houston-based franchise sells pool tables and accessories as well as shuffleboards, pingpong tables, dartboards, game room furniture, foosball tables, board games, arcade games and bar accessories. Billiard Factory was originally planned to open in late 2021, but store manager Dominic Sperazza said construction hurdles delayed the opening. 512-271-7000. www.billiardfactory.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin
A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville
Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
Ellipsis Boutique to celebrate 5 years of business in Buda
Ellipsis Boutique is located at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Ellipsis Boutique, located in the Buda Mill & Grain Co. at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda, is set to celebrate five years of business Aug. 12. Amy Krell opened the shop in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arbor Nail Bar opens with a soft opening Aug. 5 at Arbor Walk
Owners and sisters Annie Le and Jennie Tran are offering guests 20% off all services during the soft opening at Arbor Nail Bar. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Arbor Nail Bar, a professional nail services bar with affordable prices at Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin, opened its doors with a soft opening Aug. 5 with 20% off. The business will host its grand opening Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Customers will receive 20% off all services as well as complimentary soft drinks, Vietnamese coffee, strawberry and Hawaiian mimosas, red and white wine, and margaritas.
Membership-based practice Aroha Medical now open in Pflugerville
Aroha Medical provides membership-based primary care services. (Courtesy Aroha Medical) Direct primary care practice Aroha Medical opened July 14 at 1317 Picadilly Drive, Unit C-302, Pflugerville. Direct primary care is a type of health care for which patients pay a monthly fee for direct access to their physician. Aroha Medical's scope of services includes general primary care, preventative counseling and in-house lab work. 512-640-0641. https://arohamedical.com.
Luxury hair salon Volt Salons takes over Level 12 Salon in Bee Cave, Lakeway
The salon has locations in Bee Cave and Lakeway. (Courtesy Volt Salons) Level 12 Salon underwent new ownership and became Volt Salons in May. The salon has a location in Lakeway at 2009 Main St., Ste. 120, Lakeway, known as Volt on Main. There is a second location in Bee Cave at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 240, Bee Cave, called Volt71. The luxury hair salon specializes in hair extensions, color, cuts, treatments and stylings. Lakeway: 512-952-9871, Bee Cave: 512-923-1126. www.voltsalons.com.
Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit
Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
3 new Mexican restaurants to try in Central Austin this summer
Ensenada primarily serves shrimp and fish tacos inspired by the port city where the restaurant got its name. (Courtesy Ensenada) La Plancha, Ensenada and Dos Fronteras have all opened in Austin this summer. 1. La Plancha opened its first location at 1701 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, on...
A new ENT clinic is coming to South Austin this February
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0