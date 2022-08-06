Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up storms

A stalled boundary draped over Ohio that has been the focus for bands of showers and storms will gradually wash out while keeping the weather warm and muggy.



The high humidity will continue to fuel scattered showers and storms, but with longer dry periods, as pockets of rain become widely spaced and less organized. High temperatures will generally be in the low 80s, limited by cloud cover with some breaks of sun, then warming to the upper 80s on Sunday with more afternoon sunshine.



A cold front dipping southeast will feature more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms late Monday through Wednesday. Cooler and drier air will move in later in the week and bring pleasant temperatures and sunshine.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered showers. High 83

Tonight: Some clearing, muggy. Low 73

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated storms, warmer. High 88

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms later. High 89 (74)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 80 (72)

Wednesday: Morning showers, some clearing. High 81 (68)

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (64)

Friday: Sunny. High 80 (59)

