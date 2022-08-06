ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TCA Awards With Four Wins, Including Program Of The Year

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgesx_0h7UNGPv00

Click here to read the full article.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the organization’s 38th Annual TCA Awards , recognizing the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season.

ABC’s first-year public school sitcom Abbott Elementary made the grade as the night’s top winner with four victories. The series took home some of the TCA’s highest honors, including Individual Achievement In Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson; as well as Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the Program Of The Year Award.

Other winners include This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who earned the award for Individual Achievement In Drama after being snubbed by the Emmys; acclaimed Disney+ rock doc The Beatles: Get Back , which won the Outstanding Achievement In News And Information Award; CBS’ globe-hopping The Amazing Race , which shared Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming with HBO Max’s glam Legendary ; the surreal Netflix comedy I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, which left with Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk, Or Sketch; Hulu’s opioid epic Dopesick, which scored the award for Outstanding Movie, Miniseries Or Specials; HBO’s dynasty hit Succession , which took home Outstanding Achievement In Drama; and the Netflix adaptation of The Baby-Sitter’s Club, which pocketed Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming for the second-consecutive year.

The TCA recognized the legendary CBS sitcom I Love Lucy with the Heritage Award. Airing from 1951 to 1957, the landmark series starred comedy powerhouse Lucille Ball alongside fellow legends Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley. I Love Lucy is frequently heralded as one of the greatest television shows of all time, and its tremendous influence continues to impact generations of viewers, entertainers, and creators to this day. I Love Lucy boasted guest appearances from Hollywood icons such as Rock Hudson, John Wayne, Orson Welles, and Bob Hope, to name only a few. During its tenure, the series produced 180 episodes, several hour-long specials, and even a comic book—racking up five Emmy wins in the process.

In the TCA’s first tie for Career Achievement Award, Steve Martin and Ted Danson were honored for their unparalleled respective compositions of lifelong work. The TCA named both men as recipients of the 2022 Career Achievement Award for their significant accomplishments in television.

Martin, who was nominated for Individual Achievement In Comedy for his role on Only Murders In The Building , which he cocreated, has enjoyed a career as one of the industry’s most celebrated comedians. He has appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, 30 Rock , and The Sonny And Cher Comedy Hour, and starred in classic films such as The Jerk, Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, Three Amigos! , and many more.

With a career spanning nearly 50 years, multi-time Emmy-winner Ted Danson cut his teeth on series such as Laverne & Shirley, Taxi , and Magnum, P.I. Danson then took on the signature role of Sam Malone in the beloved barroom comedy Cheers . Since then, he has forged a lasting legacy that includes starring roles on hit series such as Becker, Damages, CSI , and The Good Place , and films such as Creepshow, Three Men And A Baby, and Saving Private Ryan, among others.

The winners were selected by the TCA’s membership of more than 200 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada. The awards were announced virtually because of concerns over the latest Covid-19 strain.

“Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019—unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

2022 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

●      Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (THIS IS US, NBC)

●      Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, ABC)

●      Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney+)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: THE AMAZING RACE (CBS), LEGENDARY (HBO Max)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (Netflix)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix)

●      Outstanding New Program: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: DOPESICK (Hulu)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO)

●      Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

●      Program of the Year: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

●      Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin

●      Heritage Award: I LOVE LUCY (CBS)

Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Deadline

Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
NFL
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Ryan
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Ted Danson
TVLine

A Different World's Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dies

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I’ll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress’ precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice’s TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred’s little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca Awards#Hbo Max#Abc#Tca#Individual Achievement#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner in Wake of Mel Rodriguez' Exit

Click here to read the full article. CSI: Vegas‘ is adding two new bodies to the morgue. In the wake of former series regular Mel Rodriguez‘ exit as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (full story here), the CBS procedural has tapped Sara Amini (Future Man) to replace him as the series’ new autopsy boss, Sonya. Additionally, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Joel Johnstone is also joining CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season. He’ll play Jack, the assistant medical examiner (and Sonya’s older brother). Both castings — which are of the recurring variety — were first reported by Deadline. Rodriguez was one of two actors who departed CSI: Vegas following Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting

Click here to read the full article. After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says “Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?” while explaining, “I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film.” Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O’Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy