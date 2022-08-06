MLB Underdog of the Day (Bet Against the Slumping Brewers)

Read on fansided.com
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Umpire Ed Hickox’s Yankees vs Cardinals Sunday scorecard is mind boggling
Before Sunday’s frustrating loss to the St. Louis Cardinals had wrapped — the Yankees‘ fifth in a row, which might be the end of the embarrassment or the start of something bigger — home plate umpire Ed Hickox had already become the story, long before he nearly stumbled to the ground and was propped up by the tandem of Yadier Molina and Jose Trevino.
Braves: This huge advantage could propel Atlanta past Mets
The Braves are looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East race but Atlanta has one ace in the hole that could allow them to chase down their rivals. Without question, the Atlanta Braves and fans were hoping that their recent trip to Citi Field to face the rival New York Mets would go a bit differently. They dropped four games in the five-game set and fell further behind in the NL East race after narrowing the gap over the past few months.
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas makes wrong kind of history in disastrous start
The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Miles Mikolas could curtail his Coors Field struggles. Instead, things got much, much worse. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas entered his Tuesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 1.83 ERA in 12 night games this season. However, it didn’t take long for that impressive ERA to explode as Mikolas ended up on the wrong side of history in the Mile High City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox take gamble on controversial former Mets, Phillies reliever
The Boston Red Sox have had bullpen issues all season, and they’re seemingly looking to fix that by signing a controversial reliever. The Boston Red Sox have had persistent trouble with their bullpen all season, and they seem to be addressing that by signing former New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Adam Shaheen shipped to Houston as Miami Dolphins move on
The Miami Dolphins have traded Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans according to reports, it was a trade that isn’t overly surprising. Earlier this off-season we predicted several players could get traded before the end of camp and Adam Shaheen was one that we believed could be headed out of South Florida. Tonight, the Dolphins made that happen.
