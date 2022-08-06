Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
ASIA・
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
Brazilians rally for democracy, seek to rein in Bolsonaro
Thousands of Brazilians are rallying in defense of the nation's democracy, fearing their leader may take a page from former President Trump.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
Rwanda, DR Congo Leaders To Begin Talks To End Regional Tensions
Kigali, Rwanda — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to begin talks to ease the tension over fighting in eastern Congo. Blinken, speaking in Rwanda Thursday, said he also raised human rights concerns and the detention of U.S. permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Latvian Parliament Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terror
Latvia’s parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terror Thursday for its targeted military attacks against civilians and public places. Lativia’s unicameral parliament, known as the Saeima, approved a resolution noting that Russia has supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations for years. The Saeima used as examples...
Voice of America
Future of Taliban's International Standing Seems Uncertain as Challenges Loom
Washington — A year after their forces swept through Afghanistan and surged to power, the Taliban still struggle to gain international recognition, even though several countries have engaged with the group in one way or another, especially to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis there. Most recently, Afghanistan made...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Fighting Continues Around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
What’s the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations as to who fired on the facility? What does it mean to be designated a “state sponsor of terror?" And the challenges the war presents to Belarus’ opposition leader.
Voice of America
Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban
ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
UN Chief: Fighting Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plant 'Could Lead to Disaster'
The U.N. secretary-general warned Thursday that the situation around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine “could lead to catastrophic consequences” and appealed for an end to military operations near the facility. “Regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there have been reports of further deeply...
Voice of America
In Solomon Islands, Some Wary of Beijing-backed Construction
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — On the main street of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Chinese presence is noticeable — some people on the street, some characters on the signs and at almost every cashier’s counter. Locals say almost all of the grocery stores and convenience...
Voice of America
Myanmar’s Sanctions-Hit Junta Still Netting Vast Oil, Gas Profits
Bangkok — Vast oil and gas profits continue flowing to, and propping up, Myanmar’s military junta a year and a half into its bloody crackdown on nationwide resistance to the February 2021 coup, opposition and rights groups say. Joined by a growing number of U.S. lawmakers, they are...
Voice of America
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals for More Western Aid
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies Thursday for more money and munitions to keep fighting Russia 5½ months after Moscow invaded. "The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe," Zelenskyy, via a live link from Ukraine, told Western defense leaders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
China Repeats Military Threats, Drops Promise Not to Send Troops
China on Wednesday repeated its military threats against Taiwan. The country also withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it controls the island. China stated the policy in a document called "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era.” The document came after nearly a week of missile firings and military exercises around the island in reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Voice of America
Russia Launches Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns
Almaty, Kazakhstan — An Iranian satellite launched by Russia blasted off from Kazakhstan on Tuesday and reached orbit amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in Ukraine. As Russia's international isolation grows following Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin...
Voice of America
US Urged to Prioritize Human Rights Ahead of Blinken’s Visit to Rwanda
Kigali, Rwanda — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed for Rwanda Wednesday after meeting with Democratic Republic of Congo leaders to discuss tensions and human rights challenges in Africa’s Great Lakes region. Blinken arrived in Kigali on Wednesday evening for what the State Department said are continuing...
Voice of America
UN: Movement of Grain Ships from Ukraine ‘Encouraging’
A senior U.N. official said Wednesday that a deal to move stranded Ukrainian grain that had been blocked in silos and Black Sea ports is working well, with more than 370,000 tons of food stuffs moved in the first week. “Three hundred and seventy-thousand metric tons in the initial phase...
Comments / 0