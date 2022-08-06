Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday.

The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Arcueno, who is one of our Platinum guests, hit such a major jackpot,” Thunder Valley General Manager Dawn Clayton said in a statement. “Every slot machine in the casino is wired into our exciting Thunder Strike Jackpot, which can strike on any slot at any time. You never know when you will hit it big, and Thunder Valley is the place to test your luck.”

According to the casino, Friday’s winnings on the slot machine are one of many jackpots to hit across the casino floor every month.

For anyone else in the Sacramento area wanting to test their luck, Thunder Valley said its casino features thousands of slot machines with credit entries from one cent to $100 including video poker and keno.

Thunder Valley’s 270,000 square feet of gaming space features 3,500 slot machines overall, 100 table games, a live poker room for tournaments and a bingo room that holds up to 800 players.

For those who aren’t interested in gambling, Thunder Valley also features a spa, 18 restaurants and bars including a poolside bar at its resort.

