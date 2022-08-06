Roads to Death Valley National Park remain closed after severe flooding

Read on news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Remains found at Lake Mead in latest incidents might be from same person
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The human remains found in the two most recent incidents at Lake Mead could be from the same individual. The Clark County Coroner's office is investigating the remains that have been found at the lake in the last three-plus months, a Clark County spokesman said.
news3lv.com
Red Cross responds to five over the weekend home fires, 23 people displaced
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Nevada responded to several home fires across the valley over the weekend. According to the organization, volunteers and staff responded to five home fires in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Elko. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Video captures Las...
news3lv.com
2022 traffic-related deaths match deaths reported this time last year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New data indicates that Nevada's fatality count currently equals the number of deaths reported in 2021. According to the data sent out by the Nevada State Police's Department of Public Safety, 211 fatalities have been reported as of July 31. This number is up 0%...
news3lv.com
Some of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia are starting to find forever homes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Some of the 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued in Virginia are arriving at shelters. The dogs, who were originally bred for research purposes, are being spread across different Virginia rescues in groups to be adopted out to new families. A set of bi-partisan laws passed...
news3lv.com
Governor Sisolak attends HAPI Medical Center grand opening in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new medical center from the Asian Community Development Council officially opened its doors Monday. The 'Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders' medical center is aimed to meet the healthcare needs of the Asian & Pacific Islander community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County remembers...
news3lv.com
Daiso discount store coming to Summerlin this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Japanese discount store is making its way to Summerlin this month. The new store will be located at 11035 Lavender Hills Drive, near Downtown Summerlin. Daiso opened its first store in Nevada back in 2021 at the Arroyo Crossing Market Square, near the...
news3lv.com
Game Day Express services return for Raiders, Knights, and UNLV football games
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has announced the return of the Game Day Express as hockey and football season approaches. This season, the Game Day Express will provide direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football home games and to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights home games.
news3lv.com
'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
