The sewer connection: Hilton Head's relationship with wastewater reveals its history

LET THE RACE BEGIN TO BECOME THE NEXT MAYOR OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND. JOHN MCCANN HAS TOLD US EXCLUSIVELY THAT HE WILL NOT RUN FOR RE-ELECTION, SAYING HE PROMISED HE’D ONLY BE A ONE-TERM MAYOR WHEN HE WAS ELECTED FOUR YEARS AGO AND THAT WITH THE HIRING OF MARC ORLANDO AS TOWN MANAGER AND INSTALLATION OF ORLANDO’S MANAGEMENT TEAM, THAT HE’S ACCOMPLISHED THE MOST IMPORTANT ITEMS ON HIS AGENDA. HE ALSO SAYS HE WILL NOT ENDORSE ANY OTHER CANDIDATES. ALAN PERRY AND MICHAEL SANTOMAURO HAVE ALREADY FILED FOR THE POST AND OTHERS COULD NOW JUMP INTO THE RACE BEFORE NEXT MONDAY’S FILING DEADLINE.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO