The sewer connection: Hilton Head's relationship with wastewater reveals its history

blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Concert to benefit Hampton County girl
Hampton County Arts has become aware of a critical need in our community. A 12-year-old girl, Nora Peak, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Her parents are Cassi Tompkins (mother) Ryan Helms (step-father), Matthew Peak (father) and Stephanie Peak (stepmother). This family needs financial support to access a clinical trial for their child in Augusta. To help in this effort, Hampton County Arts has decided to donate the proceeds from the upcoming Jason Lee Cook concert to Nora's family. Hampton County Arts hope that everyone will buy a $10 ticket to support this family in their time of need. Visit PalmettoTheater.org for your tickets.
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway
Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
blufftontoday.com
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
The Post and Courier
Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island
FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 08.08.22
LET THE RACE BEGIN TO BECOME THE NEXT MAYOR OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND. JOHN MCCANN HAS TOLD US EXCLUSIVELY THAT HE WILL NOT RUN FOR RE-ELECTION, SAYING HE PROMISED HE’D ONLY BE A ONE-TERM MAYOR WHEN HE WAS ELECTED FOUR YEARS AGO AND THAT WITH THE HIRING OF MARC ORLANDO AS TOWN MANAGER AND INSTALLATION OF ORLANDO’S MANAGEMENT TEAM, THAT HE’S ACCOMPLISHED THE MOST IMPORTANT ITEMS ON HIS AGENDA. HE ALSO SAYS HE WILL NOT ENDORSE ANY OTHER CANDIDATES. ALAN PERRY AND MICHAEL SANTOMAURO HAVE ALREADY FILED FOR THE POST AND OTHERS COULD NOW JUMP INTO THE RACE BEFORE NEXT MONDAY’S FILING DEADLINE.
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
wtoc.com
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
GPB morning headlines for August 8, 2022
The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago are scheduled to be sentenced Monday for their federal hate crimes convictions. Georgia's tax revenues got off to a strong start to the fiscal year. The Savannah Bananas are the Coastal Plains League champions. Tagged as:. GPB...
WJCL
Firefighters: 2 people injured in overnight Beaufort County blaze
SHELL POINT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. An overnight fire in Beaufort County injured two people and left a family without a place to live. According to the Burton Fire District, the house fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Shell Point area, on L.H. Nelson Drive.
abcnews4.com
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
blufftontoday.com
Velayuthan named Jasper County's teacher of the year
Amsavalli Velayuthan recently had the honor of being named Jasper County's 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Velayuthan, an English teacher who is known to her students as Mrs. V, also was selected by her peers as teacher of the year at Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence. She received a $2,000 check and a plaque in recognition of the district honor.
Mayor Van Johnson headed back to the classroom as a substitute teacher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s heading back into the classroom—as a substitute teacher. The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference earlier today. He says he has signed up to be a substitute in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system. Johnson says it’s a way to give some of […]
wtoc.com
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
wtoc.com
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning. Savannah Fire confirms the damage was caused by a trash can that caught fire.
Man accused in May St. Helena Island shooting turns himself in, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in a shooting on St. Helena Island surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday. Dakari Ayise (25) was wanted for attempted murder following a shooting that happened on May 27. In the incident, two men and one woman said they were shot […]
2 seriously injured in Colleton Co. ejection crash: officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured in an ejection crash that happened on SC-64 Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened along the 14500 block of Bells Highway, just after 8 a.m. A Toyota SUV veered off the road, struck a culvert, and went airborne before hitting another […]
walterborolive.com
Downtown Walterboro fashion show hosts model call
A model call will be held on September 10, 2022 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at 215 East Washington Street in Walterboro for December’s Walterboro Walk fashion show. Models from ages five to seventy seeking to take part in the fashion show are invited to attend. The coordinator is also seeking three luxury cars to use in conjunction with the event.
