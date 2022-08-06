Read on business.woonsocketcall.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
(Sarah Ripmaster/Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) Recently, a mother of two was on vacation with her sons. She woke up Saturday morning with the understanding that they would all be headed home. Unfortunately for her, she could not be more wrong. An email from American Airlines would turn everything upside down.
Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn. They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network. "Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said. The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat
BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers. People of all ages — along with […]
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
‘Turmoil’ if NYC school funding not settled: teachers’ union head
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s schools will open to “complete turmoil” come September if the legal battle over the system’s budget drags on, the teachers’ union head said Tuesday. Since the City Council approved a budget that included reductions of at least $215 million to education in June, the massive cuts have faced […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Staten Island’s Charlie Romo to sing National Anthem at New York Mets game
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Before the New York Mets play ball on Sunday, you might see a familiar Staten Island face. “It was incredible! I was elated and relieved,” said Romo. “The fans were awesome! They were cheering really loudly whenever I hit a high note, and started a huge Let’s Go Mets!” right after I finished, so I guess they were pretty amped up.“
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
NYC Parents Rage: With No G&T Qualifying Test, Selection Process Is Chaos
New York City Mayor Eric Adams assumed office promising he’d listen to what parents wanted. One of the things he heard was demand for more public school gifted-and-talented classes. So Adams reversed his predecessor’s decision to get rid of all such programming and, instead, expanded it. What he did not reinstate was the qualifying test. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Early Addition: NJ shoppers are stealing grocery store baskets now that plastic bags aren't available
Because they're not about to buy one of those reusable bags at the checkout counter, here are your early links: Harlem Week, SI Ferry contract debacle, spotted lanternflies are winning, python hunt, professional cuddler, Trump flushing documents down the toilet, and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service again
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Boats will depart from the St. George Ferry Terminal on the hour and the Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the half-hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC. Typically,...
Garlic bread sandwiches? Knish? Old Golden’s Deli menu has me craving this long-gone restaurant’s goodies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Golden’s Deli, the long-shuttered New Springville eatery known for its renowned Jewish delicacies and enormous beige and dark green subway car, still holds a place in our artery-clogged hearts. The Advance/SILive.com routinely shares old photos and stories on social media about the eatery along...
A unique Staten Island treat: Get this gelato-filled, chocolate-dipped taco, for a limited time only
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Taco Tuesdays take on a new dimension this summer on Staten Island. Pastry chef Joseph Settepani offers a sweet rendition of the weekly pop-up ritual at Bruno’s NYC Bakery in Dongan Hills — a white- or dark chocolate-dipped crunchy waffle cookie wrapped around creamy gelato.
Nunzio’s announces closing date: 80-year-old Staten Island pizzeria serving its last pies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In late spring, word spread that Nunzio’s Pizzeria was up for sale. Now, with the transaction complete and a future owner committed to the property at 2155 Hylan Boulevard, owner Robert Whiteaker announced the historic parlor’s final day of business. “Our last day...
FDNY responds to brush fire off Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Road
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a report of a brush fire in Charleston Tuesday afternoon. About 60 members and 12 units were called to the fire on the 2900 block of Arthur Kill Road, which was reported at 2:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Mom of teen who suffered ‘severe head trauma’ in alleged Staten Island hit-and-run sues car driver, owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three months ago, a teen was critically injured when he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver while crossing a Stapleton street, said prosecutors. The 17-year-old victim suffered “brain swelling and severe head trauma” in the May 22 incident, prosecutors said.
Jewish Man Attacked on E Train at Queens Plaza in What Cops Believe Was a Hate Crime
The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a Hasidic Jewish man in the face while uttering anti-Semitic remarks on an E train at Queens Plaza late last month—in what cops are investigating as a hate crime. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was punched without provocation while...
