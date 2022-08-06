ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary

The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn. They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network. "Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said. The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers. People of all ages — along with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Charlie Romo to sing National Anthem at New York Mets game

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Before the New York Mets play ball on Sunday, you might see a familiar Staten Island face. “It was incredible! I was elated and relieved,” said Romo. “The fans were awesome! They were cheering really loudly whenever I hit a high note, and started a huge Let’s Go Mets!” right after I finished, so I guess they were pretty amped up.“
STATEN ISLAND, NY
