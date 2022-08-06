Gas prices in Florida are down to their lowest average since March 4th, according to the latest figures from AAA. Statewide, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.79. Less than two months ago Floridians were strained by a record $4.89 average, with some areas seeing prices over $5.00 a gallon. With the current average, drivers will pay around $57 to fill up an average 15-gallon tank, $16.50 less than they paid in June.

