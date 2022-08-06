ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

By Olivia DaRocha
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

1 hospitalized after fight on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. -- One person was hospitalized after a fight on board the Block Island Ferry late Monday night. Police from several towns were called to the terminal in Narragansett, Rhode Island. According to WPRI-12, the victim was sent to Rhode Island Hospital with a cut on their face. No one else involved needed to be transported. Video shows multiple officers jumping onto the ferry before it was docked. Several ambulances and more police officers were seen at the port. It's not clear what prompted the fight or if anyone was arrested. 
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH

23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
NORWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Accidents
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
iheart.com

10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident

Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford woman, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police on Monday released the name a woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. Police said 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez of New Bedford was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a jersey barrier late Saturday night. Coreas-Hernandez had not...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Chad Brown#Police#Accident#Families#Abc 6 News#Department
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
DEDHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State

Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy