10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. -- One person was hospitalized after a fight on board the Block Island Ferry late Monday night. Police from several towns were called to the terminal in Narragansett, Rhode Island. According to WPRI-12, the victim was sent to Rhode Island Hospital with a cut on their face. No one else involved needed to be transported. Video shows multiple officers jumping onto the ferry before it was docked. Several ambulances and more police officers were seen at the port. It's not clear what prompted the fight or if anyone was arrested.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO