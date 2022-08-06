10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

Read on www.abc6.com
WCVB
Father dies in Everett, Massachusetts stabbing while protecting son near school
EVERETT, Mass. — A man died in a stabbing late Monday while protecting his son near a school in Everett, Massachusetts. Local and State Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to an area of Cherry Street. Police said a 45-year-old Everett man, identified by his family and friends as...
1 hospitalized after fight on Block Island Ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. -- One person was hospitalized after a fight on board the Block Island Ferry late Monday night. Police from several towns were called to the terminal in Narragansett, Rhode Island. According to WPRI-12, the victim was sent to Rhode Island Hospital with a cut on their face. No one else involved needed to be transported. Video shows multiple officers jumping onto the ferry before it was docked. Several ambulances and more police officers were seen at the port. It's not clear what prompted the fight or if anyone was arrested.
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
ABC6.com
State police say fight breaks out on unscheduled ferry without troopers
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a ferry where a fight broke out Monday night was unscheduled and had no troopers on it. Police said Tuesday the unscheduled ferry was added because of crowding. Monday night, several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the...
Police ID motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Providence
A 22-year-old Massachusetts woman died after a crash on I-95 in Providence Saturday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.
iheart.com
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. State police said that 30-year-old Jacob Dorbor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police on Monday released the name a woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. Police said 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez of New Bedford was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a jersey barrier late Saturday night. Coreas-Hernandez had not...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
ABC6.com
Car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
GoLocalProv
Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State
Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
ABC6.com
Firefighter taken to hospital after fire that destroyed home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire that destroyed a home in Providence Tuesday morning. The second floor of the multi-family home on Evergreen Street caught fire at about 1 a.m. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said about 50 to 60...
